List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs and Charts
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Jobs
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Alta Equipment Holds Open House in Syracuse, N.Y.

    Thu September 07, 2023 - Northeast Edition #19
    CEG


    Alta Equipment held an open house and customer appreciation event Aug. 24, 2023, at its Syracuse, N.Y., facility.

    Factory representatives from the major lines of equipment that Alta represents, including Volvo, JCB, Toro, Gradall, AMI, Arctic Snow and Ice Products, Cummings and Bricker, Doosan Portable Power, Ecoverse, Mauldin, Nikola, Steelwrist, Striker Hydraulic Breakers, Terramac, Towmaster and more were on hand to display products and answer questions.

    At the event, contractors and municipalities had an opportunity to check out some of the industry's cutting-edge equipment and technology while enjoying a great meal from local food trucks, compliments of Alta Equipment. CEG

    Photo: 1/14
    Photo: 1/14
    Photo: 1/14
    Photo: 1/14
    Photo: 1/14
    Photo: 1/14
    Photo: 1/14
    Photo: 1/14
    Photo: 1/14
    Photo: 1/14
    Photo: 1/14
    Photo: 1/14
    Photo: 1/14
    Photo: 1/14

    Mauldin Paving Products produces a full range of asphalt pavers, oil distributors, tack tanks, motor graders and rollers. (L-R) are Zack Lincolnhol of Mauldin Paving Products; Michelle Bogucki of Alta Equipment; and Paul Craig and Brandon Granger, both of Mauldin Paving Products. (CEG photo)
    Tim Delaney (L) and Harry Wells do some serious shopping to see if there is anything that should be added to American Equipment’s rental fleet. (CEG photo)
    A great lunch was provided via Syracuse-area food trucks, compliments of Alta Equipment. (CEG photo)
    Checking out the latest screening technology from Vibroscreen (L-R) are Rich Romanowski of the town of North Norwich, Joe Balboni of Vibroscreen and Joe Eldred of the town of North Norwich. (CEG photo)
    Matt Gruden (L) and Russell Walton represented Toku America, a manufacturer of the Striker breaker. (CEG photo)
    As guests arrived, they received a grab bag of gifts and registered for door prizes. (CEG photo)
    Set up much like a trade show, each Alta Equipment supplier had its own display area, giving attendees an opportunity to review products. (CEG photo)
    Some old friends have an opportunity to get reacquainted. (L-R) are Sean Brownson and Eric Tressler, both of a local park; Ryan Curtis of Alta Equipment; and Matt Downs of a local park. (CEG photo)
    The latest excavator technology sweeping the nation are tilt rotators from Steelwrist, and Dale Eriksen of Steelwrist is ready to speak about them with attendees. (CEG photo)
    Hytorc of New York specializes in making industrial bolting safer and simpler. (CEG photo)
    Patrick Mohan, regional sales manager of Ecoverse, the U.S. distributor of Doppstadt trommel screens. (CEG photo)
    Arctic Snow and Ice Products introduces its new truck-mounted sectional pusher. Representing Arctic is John Pinckney. (CEG photo)
    Darko Ilic, district sales manager of Doosan Portable Power, discusses the various sizes and options of portable power plants and light towers from Doosan. (CEG photo)
    JCB products are an important part of Alta Equipment’s compact machine offerings. (CEG photo)




    Today's top stories

    Some DOTs Installing Solar Panel Fields Along Interstate Stretches

    OHLA Converting Expressway Into Freeway in California

    Rhode Island Receives RAISE Grant Toward Route 37 Project

    Digital Transformation of Construction Job Site Is On the Horizon: Here's What You Need to Know

    AGC Members Ready to Execute Historic Investment

    How Does Quality Mining Equipment Pave the Path to Success?

    Bruckner's Truck & Equipment Signed to Sell SmithCo Side Dump Trailers

    Monroe Tractor Welcomes Brian Goldbach to Buffalo Location



     

    Read more about...

    Alta Equipment Company Events New York






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA