Alta Equipment held an open house and customer appreciation event Aug. 24, 2023, at its Syracuse, N.Y., facility.

Factory representatives from the major lines of equipment that Alta represents, including Volvo, JCB, Toro, Gradall, AMI, Arctic Snow and Ice Products, Cummings and Bricker, Doosan Portable Power, Ecoverse, Mauldin, Nikola, Steelwrist, Striker Hydraulic Breakers, Terramac, Towmaster and more were on hand to display products and answer questions.

At the event, contractors and municipalities had an opportunity to check out some of the industry's cutting-edge equipment and technology while enjoying a great meal from local food trucks, compliments of Alta Equipment. CEG

