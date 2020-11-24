Alta Helps Moen Waste Transfer Facility Open for Business

(L-R): Dale Ipema, Jay Ipema and Don Ipema, owners of the new Moen Transfer, as well as this new Volvo L120H wheel loader, purchased from Alta Equipment.

On Nov. 5, officials gathered to open the new 8,000-sq.-ft. Moen Waste Transfer Facility in Rockdale, Ill. It is the region's first independent, locally-owned and operated transfer facility. The station is necessary as growth is expected in Will, Grundy and Lasalle counties.

One of the stars of the grand opening is a brand new Volvo L120H wheel loader. This machine was purchased by the new facility owners, Jay, Dale and Don Ipema, from Alta Equipment Co.

The wheel loader will be used at the waste transfer station to load approximately 600 tons a day of general refuse and C & D material onto transfer trailers to be tipped in the landfills.

Moen Transfer chose Alta Equipment mainly because of the amount of uptime the facility has, as well as the need for quick service when necessary.

"We run six days a week; 12 to 16 hours a day," said Jay Ipema. "We needed a company that could keep us up and running no matter what the issues are. We felt confident with Alta because they have location nearby for parts and a highly-trained service technician that we can trust."

Eric Wilberg, strategic sales manager of Alta Equipment, helped the Ipema's choose the right machine for the job.

"In the waste and recycling industry, productivity is based on bucket size and machine reliability," said Wilberg. "When we packaged the Volvo wheel loader supported by Alta Equipment's parts and service department it made Jay and Dale's decision easy."

The L120H wheel loader combines the latest Volvo technology with upgraded features that offer 20 percent greater fuel efficiency than the G-series, according to the company. The machine offers second-generation OptiShift, attachment optimization, including a bucket-leveling function. Also included are Load Assist and CareTrack.

"We chose the L120 because it has more horsepower and has the ability to move quickly to keep up with the pace of the transfer station," said Ipema.

As first-time customers of Alta Equipment, Ipema said, "So far, Alta's service has been outstanding."

"Alta Equipment and I will always do what it takes to build long-term relationships with great business partners like Moen Transfer," said Wilberg. CEG