Gordon Smith presents the Hartmann-Hirschman-Egan Award to Steve Jackson.

The American Concrete Pavement Association (ACPA) announced the winners of several prestigious industry awards, presented alongside the Excellence in Concrete Pavement Awards at its annual meeting held Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.

Hartmann-Hirschman-Egan Award

The Hartmann-Hirschman-Egan Award is the most coveted award presented by the ACPA.

First presented in 1968, this award was originally named in honor of Harold W. Hartmann, the association's secretary-treasurer from 1964 until 1974.

In 1987, Robert E. Hirschman's name was added in recognition of his term as the association's chairman (then president) in 1967, as well as his tenure as secretary-treasurer from 1975 to 1987.

In 2007, the name of Edward A. Egan was added for his service as ACPA's chairman in 1986, as well as secretary-treasurer from 1988 to 2007.

The award recognizes individuals or organizations for unparalleled commitment, dedication, participation and leadership in the concrete pavement community.

The 2022 Hartmann-Hirschman-Egan Award winner is Stephen Jackson of Cedar Valley Corporation (CVC).

For nearly 50 years, the concrete paving industry has benefited from Jackson's exceptional career with Jackson Construction Company and CVC. Under his leadership, CVC has been routinely recognized for outstanding quality, innovation, and the consistent construction of smooth concrete pavements.

In a range of leadership positions — including service as ACPA's 2016 chairman of the board — his contributions went above and beyond the call of duty. Jackson's passionate leadership of ACPA, Iowa Concrete Paving Association committees, and other industry and professional organizations stands as a testament to his dedication to the concrete pavement industry.

Harold Halm Presidential Award

The Harold Halm Presidential Award is named in honor of ACPA's first president, and this prestigious recognition is awarded at the discretion of ACPA's president to an individual who has made significant contributions to the concrete pavement industry.

Jim Mack, director of market development at CEMEX, received the Presidential Award this year for his tireless advocacy for the concrete pavement industry and his unparalleled work in the sustainability space. Mack is a past-chairman of ACPA and currently serves on multiple working groups across the industry, including technical co-chair overseeing pavement research at MIT.

An active member of the American Concrete Institute, Portland Cement Association and the National Ready Mix Concrete Association, he is well-known in agency circles, particularly with Federal Highway Administration and Federal Aviation Administration.

Mack's long history of success and ongoing efforts are a testament to his dedication, grit, and determination to advance sustainability in the concrete pavement industry.

Marlin J Knutson Award for Technical Achievement

The Marlin J Knutson Award for Technical Achievement is named in honor of the second chief executive of ACPA and recognizes individuals who have made significant contributions to advancing the development and implementation of technical innovations — as well as best practices — for the design and construction of concrete pavements.

This year's recipient is Tara Cavalline, of the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. Cavalline has brought about substantial developments in quality control of concrete paving and improved the use of recycled and waste materials. She also has been a key researcher and contributor to the Performance Engineered Mixtures advancement effort to ensure concrete durability and performance life.

Cavalline was a leading contributor to the practitioner's guide for recycling concrete pavements, which the National Concrete Pavement Technology Center published. In addition to her research efforts, she is an award-winning educator and has taught courses on materials, quality assurance in construction, sustainability, and environmental engineering. Her research and the practical application thereof have been of tremendous value to the concrete pavement industry, helping bring about quality, durability, and sustainability improvements.

Outstanding Promoter Award

The Outstanding Promoter Award is given annually to a person who has made significant contributions through promotion efforts or programs to advance the awareness, specification, and/or placement of concrete pavements. This recognition is reserved for those who have been on the front lines making a difference for our industry.

Angela Folkestad is the executive director of the Colorado/Wyoming Chapter of ACPA and was selected as the 2022 Outstanding Promoter Award winner.

Folkestad is a dedicated advocate for concrete pavement in Colorado and Wyoming and a nationally recognized leader on sustainability issues.

Colorado is typically an early adopter of new pavement techniques and technologies, and her work, first as a pavement engineer with the Colorado/Wyoming Chapter and now as the executive director of the chapter, has been crucial in shaping the trajectory of paving in the state. During the last five years, she has been at the forefront of utilizing concrete overlays, portland limestone cement, in-place recycling, and performance-engineered mixtures.

"Angela has become a leader in the field of sustainability and low-carbon concrete," one of the nominators stated. "She represents the industry at a very high level and is recognized as an expert in this topic. She willingly attends meetings and travels all over the country in an effort to help the industry establish where we sit nationally on this topic."

In addition to advancing national conversations, her Colorado/Wyoming Chapter has flourished. Folkestad is an active member of the Chapter/State Executive Committee, including a recent chairmanship, and is always willing to lend her expertise and efforts to fellow Chapter/State Executives.

She is an invaluable asset to the concrete pavement industry in her local states and on the national stage.

