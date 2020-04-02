Thu April 02, 2020 - National Edition
The American Concrete Pumping Association (ACPA) announced updates to the ACPA Operator Training and Certification Program. Referred to as "Certification 2020," the new program will launch by mid-year 2020 for ACPA operator certification.
"The new training and certification program focuses on elevating the quality and effectiveness of operator safety training and will raise the bar for safety in our industry," said Christi Collins, ACPA executive director.
Certification 2020 includes expanded emphasis on major hazards and accidents associated with concrete pumps. Because driving accidents are the most common accident involving a concrete pump, the certification training includes a 22-minute driving video. While most driving accidents occur during backing, an increasing number of accidents occur when pumps make right-hand turns. The new certification presentation addresses both of these common driving hazards.
Other features include new graphics and images for an updated look and feel as well as open-ended "talking points" to encourage audience participation. Talking points are also designed to allow a company to highlight its company policies. The time required to complete the presentation is estimated to take longer than the previous presentation due in part to the discussion points.
With Certification 2020, ACPA offers three ways for operators to achieve ACPA safety training and certification, including:
"To date, we've presented the new safety presentation at several seminars, with very positive feedback," said Collins. "The ACPA Operator Certification Program is the only industry-recognized certification program for testing concrete pumping practices, and we're proud of our recent updates which will help keep operators safer on their job sites."
Certification 2020 will include a revised certification test that's a better measure of an operator's knowledge on safe pumping procedures. Full implementation will occur by the end of 2020.
