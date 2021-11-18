The American Concrete Pumping Association (ACPA) announced Leighton Landreth, Dominick Willman and Shelby Willy as co-recipients of the association's first annual Bob Weatherton Scholarship.

Landreth attends Vernon College in Vernon, Texas, studying business administration. Willman is a senior at Ironwood Ridge High School in Oro Valley, Ariz., and Willy is pursuing an Architectural Engineering degree at the University of Oklahoma.

The scholarship is named in honor of the late "Big Bob" Weatherton of The Concrete Pump Store in California. Weatherton served on the ACPA board of directors for more than 40 years and is remembered as one of the industry's most avid champions.

Open to eligible members and their families, as well as to members' employees and their families, the Bob Weatherton scholarship recognizes the potential for leadership and industry advancement that Weatherton exemplified throughout his career. Scholarships are for undergraduate, graduate and vocational students in fields related to concrete, concrete pumping, construction and engineering, construction management and administration, and vocational studies related to concrete pumps and trucks.

"We are proud to carry on Bob Weatherton's legacy in the concrete pumping industry in this second year of a scholarship in his memory," said Christi Collins, ACPA executive director. "Bob was a devoted member of the association and faithful advocate of concrete pumping. It is our privilege to honor three highly exceptional students among the many qualified and diverse candidates."

Evaluations were completed separately by a panel of judges who are members of the ACPA Scholarship Committee. Judges submitted their scores individually to an independent accounting firm to tabulate the results. The three individuals who were awarded the greatest number of points were announced as the winners.

Landreth became interested in pump trucks at a very early age, due to her family's history in the construction industry. Before she finished high school, Landreth accepted an office position in the family's new pump company, Bigfoot Concrete Pumping. While attending Vernon College on an athletic scholarship, Landreth continues to work part-time for the family company and hopes to own her own business someday.

"Being a young woman in the construction industry is so very awesome," said Landreth . "And I pray that I can influence and impact other people by being who I am, taking risks, and simply working hard."

While at IRHS, Willman distinguished himself through his induction into the National Honor Society, lettering in academics and memberships in the Key and History clubs. Willman also contributes his time as a math tutor to other students and volunteer cook at the local homeless shelter.

"One of my long-term goals is to be part of our technological future and make positive contributions to future developments in the world of engineering and science," Willman said. "To have the opportunity to integrate new technologies into real-life applications and develop my knowledge, practical skills and abilities is very exciting."

At the University of Oklahoma, Willy is making a difference, due to her involvement in programs centered around outreach and community service — Sooners Without Borders and Sooner Engineering Education. Willy hopes to work for or own a nonprofit that creates sustainable ways to provide basic needs to those less fortunate, foreign and local.

"I never expect to receive any sort of recognition for my work or what I plan to do with it. So, to be given an award for being genuine about that is such a blessing," said Willy. "Having others believe in me and my dreams makes me love what I do even more and continues to fuel my fire in making a difference."

For more information about Bob Weatherton Scholarship, contact the ACPA National Office at 614/431-5618 or email [email protected] For more information about the ACPA, visit www.concretepumpers.com.

