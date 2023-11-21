List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs and Charts
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Jobs
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Amur Offers New Lease-to-Own Financing Program for Qualified SmithCo Side Dump Customers

    Tue November 21, 2023 - National Edition
    SmithCo


    SmithCo Mfg. Inc., an industry leader in side dump trailer design and manufacturing, has arranged for Amur Equipment Finance to provide a custom Lease-to-Own (LTO) financing program for qualified SmithCo side dump trailer customers.

    Amur's commercial vehicle LTO option offers no money down with competitive monthly payments and a defined buyout at the end of a 12-month lease. At that time, the customer can choose from one of three options: purchase the trailer, finance the trailer for 72 months or return the trailer to the SmithCo dealer. Amur also offers traditional commercial vehicle financing.

    "Amur's convenient lease-to-own program is another option to help qualified SmithCo customers get set up for success," said Todd Karolczak, SmithCo's director of sales & marketing. "Approved customers can drive a trailer off the lot with no money down to start hauling more efficiently, get more done in a day and increase profitability."

    Amur Equipment Finance is one of the largest and fastest-growing independent equipment finance providers, serving small and medium sized businesses, providing diverse options to fit their needs. Amur's custom lease-toown financing program offers qualified SmithCo customers an attractive leasing option. Traditional financing also is offered by Amur and may also be available from authorized SmithCo dealers.

    For more information, visit www.sidedump.com/financing.

    This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.




    Today's top stories

    Iowa DOT, WisDOT Replace Iconic Bridge

    HITT Leads One Million Sq. Ft. Development in D.C.

    Caterpillar to Develop Hydrogen-Hybrid Power Solution for Off-Highway Vehicles

    HD Hyundai Wins CES 2024 Innovation Awards

    Ticonic Bridge Replacement Begins

    Komatsu Announces Plans to Acquire American Battery Solutions

    VIDEO: Massachusetts Needs $24.5B to Repair a Multitude of Issues in State's Transit System

    Yanmar Opens Voting for New Design of 'Yanboh and Marboh' Characters



     

    Read more about...

    Business News Dump Trailers Side Dump Trailer Smithco Trailers






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA