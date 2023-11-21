SmithCo Mfg. Inc., an industry leader in side dump trailer design and manufacturing, has arranged for Amur Equipment Finance to provide a custom Lease-to-Own (LTO) financing program for qualified SmithCo side dump trailer customers.

Amur's commercial vehicle LTO option offers no money down with competitive monthly payments and a defined buyout at the end of a 12-month lease. At that time, the customer can choose from one of three options: purchase the trailer, finance the trailer for 72 months or return the trailer to the SmithCo dealer. Amur also offers traditional commercial vehicle financing.

"Amur's convenient lease-to-own program is another option to help qualified SmithCo customers get set up for success," said Todd Karolczak, SmithCo's director of sales & marketing. "Approved customers can drive a trailer off the lot with no money down to start hauling more efficiently, get more done in a day and increase profitability."

Amur Equipment Finance is one of the largest and fastest-growing independent equipment finance providers, serving small and medium sized businesses, providing diverse options to fit their needs. Amur's custom lease-toown financing program offers qualified SmithCo customers an attractive leasing option. Traditional financing also is offered by Amur and may also be available from authorized SmithCo dealers.

For more information, visit www.sidedump.com/financing.

This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.

