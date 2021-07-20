Equipmentdown-arrow
ARA, Toro Partner for Boys & Girls Club of Northeast Ohio

Tue July 20, 2021 - Midwest Edition #15
ARA Foundation; Toro Company Foundation


A new community impact project launched by the American Rental Association (ARA) Foundation and the Toro Company Foundation was held at the Boys & Girls Club of Northeast Ohio's Broadway Club (BGCNEO) in Cleveland on June 16, 2021.

The community impact project involves both foundations working with local nonprofit organizations to give back to communities across the country through various rental-related projects. The series of projects kicked off by helping BGCNEO, which serves more than 8,000-member youth ages 6 to 18 throughout a five-county footprint. The Cleveland branch's Broadway Club is home to a robust outdoor horticulture program where youth engage with and experience nature through a variety of hands-on, interactive and fun program opportunities.

Through the launch of the project, the BGCNEO was revamped in a day. Projects included revitalizing a pollinator garden, creating and planting new landscaping beds and refurbishing the baseball infield.

The inaugural community impact project was made possible by a group of more than 20 volunteers from six rental companies and two Cleveland area organizations.

  • Bobcat of Cleveland — Leppos Rent, North Ridge
  • Event Source — Cleveland
  • General Rent — All - Massillon
  • Handy Rents — Eastlake
  • Miller's Party Rental Center — Akron
  • Sun Rental Center — Mentor
  • Gardeners of Greater Cleveland
  • Ormiston Landscaping

"Partnering with The Toro Company Foundation, our members and volunteers has been an impactful experience," said Marcy Johnson, ARA Foundation executive director. "Together, we have been able to leverage the talents and resources of everyone involved to promote the rental industry while helping out a local community."

Three additional projects are planned for this year.

For more information, visit ararental.org/ARA-Foundation and thetorocompany.com.




