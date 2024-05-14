List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Heavy Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Arizona Construction Crews Restoring Access to SR 88

    Tue May 14, 2024 - West Edition #10
    ADOT


    rews are removing vegetation, grading the roadway and repairing drainage culverts to prepare for a project that will restore limited access to a stretch of State Route 88 (Apache Trail) that has been closed since severe flooding in 2019.
    Photo courtesy of ADOT
    rews are removing vegetation, grading the roadway and repairing drainage culverts to prepare for a project that will restore limited access to a stretch of State Route 88 (Apache Trail) that has been closed since severe flooding in 2019.
    rews are removing vegetation, grading the roadway and repairing drainage culverts to prepare for a project that will restore limited access to a stretch of State Route 88 (Apache Trail) that has been closed since severe flooding in 2019.   (Photo courtesy of ADOT) The plan calls for removing boulders on Fish Creek Hill, mitigating rockfall as needed between Fish Creek Hill Overlook and Fish Creek, making repairs to retaining walls, installing new signage, cleaning and potentially replacing damaged drainage culverts.   (Photo courtesy of ADOT)

    Arizona Department of Transportation crews are removing vegetation, grading the roadway and repairing drainage culverts to prepare for a project that will restore limited access to a stretch of State Route 88 (Apache Trail) that has been closed since severe flooding in 2019.

    The work is preparing the roadway for a $4 million interim project scheduled to begin this summer that will make the five unpaved miles that remain closed near Fish Creek Hill east of the Phoenix area (mileposts 222-227) accessible to high-clearance four-wheel drive vehicles and utility task vehicles.

    Meanwhile, ADOT continues seeking federal funding for far more extensive upgrades, estimated to cost $33.7 million, that would make the highway accessible to other vehicles and more resilient to storms.

    Photo courtesy of ADOT

    ADOT maintenance crews are scheduled to continue working into the summer, when contracted work is expected to begin. Before ADOT can schedule the interim project, the U.S. Forest Service must review and approve any activity, as SR 88 follows an easement through federal land. The project also must meet all applicable state and federal environmental requirements.

    These 5 mi. of SR 88 have been closed between Fish Creek Hill Overlook and the Reavis Trailhead since the 2019 flooding, which was exacerbated in areas by runoff from the Woodbury Fire scar. The original closure point on the east side was at Apache Lake Marina at milepost 229, but ADOT reopened 1.7 mi. west to the popular Reavis Trailhead in 2022.

    ADOT's interim plan calls for removing boulders on Fish Creek Hill, mitigating rockfall as needed between Fish Creek Hill Overlook and Fish Creek (mileposts 222-223.5), making repairs to retaining walls, installing new signage, cleaning and potentially replacing damaged drainage culverts and taking other steps to safely reopen the highway for high-clearance four-wheel drive vehicles and utility task vehicles.

    While the area between mileposts 222-227 has been open to hikers, bicyclists and equestrians, no public access will be allowed once contract work begins this summer.

    Traveling between the East Valley and Roosevelt Lake, Apache Trail was built during construction of Theodore Roosevelt Dam, which was completed in 1911. Prior to closing in 2019, the stretch between Tortilla Flat and Apache Lake was used by an average of 232 vehicles daily.

    ADOT has performed extensive work since 2019 to restore access to and improve other damaged sections of SR 88 and made regular repairs when flooding has damaged areas that are open to traffic. Motorists can safely access Apache Lake and other points on the east side of the closure via SR 188 and can travel 9 mi. east from Tortilla Flat, which has been accessible throughout from the west.

    For more information on the SR 88, visit azdot.gov/SR88ApacheTrail.




    Today's top stories

    Flo Engineering Restoring Access to Critical Highway in California

    Volvo Masters Crowns Its Winners

    Crews Complete Covington, Georgia Community Project

    VIDEO: Connecticut Officials Celebrate Rapid Reopening of I-95 Bridge After Destructive Fire

    U.S. Navy Awards $146.8M Contract to Skanska to Build NOAA Facility in Newport

    ProLift Rigging Company Opens New Full-Service Branch in Northern Virginia

    Boston's Transit, Bicycle Riders Likely to Get More Space On Back Bay Streets in 2024

    Hundreds of Communities in Massachusetts to Benefit From $375M in Infrastructure Funds



     

    Read more about...

    Arizona Arizona DOT Four Corners Infrastructure






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA