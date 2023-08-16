List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
    Arnett Joins Road Machinery & Supplies Co. as Vice President, Product Support

    Wed August 16, 2023 - Midwest Edition #17
    Road Machinery & Supplies Co.


    Lance Arnett
    Lance Arnett

    Road Machinery & Supplies Co. (RMS) has hired Lance Arnett for the newly created role of vice president, product support. Arnett comes to RMS from Power Solutions International where he was CEO. In this role he will focus on customer support services for RMS, including parts, service, technical support and training functions.

    "RMS is an organization that carries with it a strong, ethical reputation and phenomenal brand representation in the products they sell, service and lease," said Arnett. "RMS has been a long-standing, growth-oriented organization, and I'm looking forward to contributing to that continued success."

    Arnett's experience includes more than 10 years in the Cummins Distribution System in various roles including as a Six Sigma black belt; executive director of operational effectiveness; vice president — OEM engine business; and president of the central region. Before Cummins, he served as director of franchise sales and business development of Mighty Auto Parts, a nationwide wholesale automotive parts distribution business.

    "Lance's strong process improvement skills coupled with his exceptionally strong ability to build meaningful customer and employee relationships will prove invaluable as he assumes leadership of our customer support functions," said President Russell Sheaffer.

    Joe Schmidtlein, who previously held the role of vice president, sales and product support, will now have the title of vice president, sales. He will continue to manage construction equipment sales and rentals with a focus on market share and machine population growth.

    "For the past three years, Joe has proven himself as an exceptional manager of our product support and sales groups. Over this same period, our business has become more complex; our volumes and employee headcount have grown; and customer support requirements have increased at an exponential rate. To effectively meet these challenges and achieve our business objectives, it has become necessary to divide these responsibilities," said Sheaffer.

    These changes took effect on Aug. 1, 2023.

    About RMS

    Road Machinery & Supplies Co. is a distributor of construction and mining equipment with sales and support operations throughout the Upper Midwest. RMS represents numerous brands in the industry and backs them up with responsive, knowledgeable product support and technology solutions, enabling customers to complete their jobs safely and on time.

    Based in Savage, Minn., RMS operates nine locations across Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan and five affiliated companies in Minnesota and Texas.

    RMS' business is anchored by its long relationship with Komatsu, the second largest manufacturer of construction equipment in the world. Other brands represented, such as ASTEC, Epiroc and Sandvik give RMS additional presence in the quarry, mining and conveying industries. RMS plays a sizable role in the highway construction industry as well with products for paving, milling and compaction sourced from manufacturers such as GOMACO, LeeBoy, ASTEC and BOMAG.

    For more information, visit rmsequipment.com.




