    ARTBA Announces 2023 Division Award Winners

    Tue September 12, 2023 - National Edition
    ARTBA


    The American Road & Transportation Builders Association (ARTBA) recognized transportation design and construction industry leaders Sept. 11 with division awards during the association's national convention in La Jolla, Calif.

    ARTBA announced the following honorees:

    • Nello L. Teer Jr.: John Pourbaix, executive director, Construction Industries of Massachusetts. Created in 1988 as a tribute to contractor and past ARTBA Chairman (1959-61) Nello L. Teer Jr., it annually honors a contractor member who has made outstanding contributions to the association's Contractors Division and the transportation construction industry.
    • Guy Kelcey: Chad Critcher, senior vice president and design build leader, Charlotte, N.C. This award, which honors Guy Kelcey, one of the Planning & Design (P&D) Division's organizers, is given each year to an ARTBA member who has exhibited a high degree of service to the association's P&D Division.
    • S.S. Steinberg: Larry Rilett, distinguished professor at Auburn University's Samuel Ginn College of Engineering and inaugural director of the university's Transportation Research Institute. This award is given annually to an individual who has made significant and outstanding contributions to research and education in transportation development or construction.
    • John "Jake" Landen Memorial Highway Safety: Neil Boudreau (public sector), assistant administrator of traffic and safety, Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MDOT), and Lou Dema (private sector), environmental health and safety director at Skanska. Established in 1989 in memory of Traffic Safety Industry Division leader and Past ARTBA Chairman (1976) J.C. Landen, this annual award recognizes outstanding contributions to highway safety.

    For more information, visit www.artba.org.




