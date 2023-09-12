The American Road & Transportation Builders Association (ARTBA) recognized transportation design and construction industry leaders Sept. 11 with division awards during the association's national convention in La Jolla, Calif.
ARTBA announced the following honorees:
Nello L. Teer Jr.: John Pourbaix, executive director, Construction Industries of Massachusetts. Created in 1988 as a tribute to contractor and past ARTBA Chairman (1959-61) Nello L. Teer Jr., it annually honors a contractor member who has made outstanding contributions to the association's Contractors Division and the transportation construction industry.
Guy Kelcey: Chad Critcher, senior vice president and design build leader, Charlotte, N.C. This award, which honors Guy Kelcey, one of the Planning & Design (P&D) Division's organizers, is given each year to an ARTBA member who has exhibited a high degree of service to the association's P&D Division.
S.S. Steinberg: Larry Rilett, distinguished professor at Auburn University's Samuel Ginn College of Engineering and inaugural director of the university's Transportation Research Institute. This award is given annually to an individual who has made significant and outstanding contributions to research and education in transportation development or construction.
John "Jake" Landen Memorial Highway Safety: Neil Boudreau (public sector), assistant administrator of traffic and safety, Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MDOT), and Lou Dema (private sector), environmental health and safety director at Skanska. Established in 1989 in memory of Traffic Safety Industry Division leader and Past ARTBA Chairman (1976) J.C. Landen, this annual award recognizes outstanding contributions to highway safety.
Construction Equipment Guide
470 Maryland Drive
Fort Washington, PA 19034
800-523-2200
About Us
Construction Equipment Guide covers the nation with its four regional newspapers, offering construction and industry news and information along with new and used construction equipment for sale from dealers in your area. Now we extend those services and information to the internet. Making it as easy as possible to find the news and equipment that you need and want.
Contents Copyrighted 2023, by Construction Equipment Guide, which is a Registered Trademark, registered in the U.S. Patent Office. Registration number 0957323. All rights reserved, nothing may be reprinted or reproduced (including framing) in whole or part without written permission from the publisher. All editorial material, photographs, drawings, letters, and other material will be treated as unconditionally assigned for publication and copyright purposes and are subject to Construction Equipment Guide’s unrestricted right to edit and comment editorially. Contributor articles do not necessarily reflect the policy or opinions of this publication.