Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas announced it is entering the articulated dump truck market with two new models — the HA30 and HA45 articulated dump trucks — targeting the popular 30- and 45-ton segments.

The first of the new ADTs are now available for order through Hyundai's North American network of authorized dealers.

With rated payloads of 28 and 41 tons respectively, the HA30 and HA45 articulated dump trucks provide an ideal haul truck match for Hyundai's larger crawler excavators and wheeled loaders. Designed primarily for high-volume earthmoving projects, highway construction, and mine and quarry operations, Hyundai's articulated haulers provide maximum drive and traction in the worst site conditions, maintaining year-round productivity for the customer.

"Hyundai is excited to enter the ADT market to better serve our customers in aggregates and infrastructure construction," said Mike Ross, senior VP of CE Sales, Parts & Service, Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas.

"Our new ADT models are the first collaborative results of the combined design, engineering and manufacturing expertise of Hyundai Construction Equipment and Hyundai Doosan Infracore."

Hyundai Heavy Industries Group in 2021 purchased the Doosan business, which now operates — along with Hyundai Construction Equipment — as a separate division within Hyundai Genuine. While maintaining their respective management and dealer network structures, the two divisions plan further integration in R&D, design, engineering, procurement and manufacturing.

Articulated Hauling

The new Hyundai HA30 and HA45 trucks are built around a full-time six-wheel drive concept, with front and rear limited slip differentials and a longitudinal differential that can be manually locked, for maximum drive and traction on difficult terrain.

The trucks have a compact chassis design, to aid maneuverability, with a sloping rear frame and a front-mounted differential integrated into the ZF transmission, allowing for a shorter front frame section. This results in the smallest turning radius in the vehicle class and outstanding stability, according to the manufacturer.

Self-leveling hydro-gas suspension on the front axle further supports a comfortable ride, delivering maximum tractability in tough ground conditions.

The turning ring is mounted in front of the chassis articulation point, resulting in an equal weight distribution to the front wheels in all driving situations, for increased stability and traction.

Tandem reduction gearboxes on the two rear axles enable maximum oscillation of the rear axles to maintain ground contact on rough terrain. The single central differential increases ground clearance beneath the truck.

Oil-cooled wet disc brakes achieve an extended service lifetime of up to 15,000 hours. A hydraulically activated mechanical parking brake holds the machine when stationary.

The trucks are supplied with a gradient meter, with flip-over protection and a Body Over Center of Gravity function, to assist drivers when dumping and operating on rough terrain.

The HA30 has a 22 cu. yd. heaped body capacity, that rises to 23.3 cu. yd. when fitted with a tailgate. The larger HA45 offers a 32 cu. yd. heaped capacity, rising to 34 cu. yd. with a tailgate. Both dump bodies can be optionally heated by the engine exhaust gases to prevent freezing and sticking of materials when operating in colder temperatures.

Internal wear plates are available as an option when working in applications with heavy and hard rock.

Proven Powertrain

Tier IV Final Scania diesel engines power both trucks. The HA30 uses a five-cylinder, 9.3-L DC9 turbocharged diesel, producing 375 hp and 1,876 Nm of torque. The larger HA45 uses a six-cylinder, 12.7-L DC13 diesel engine, producing a maximum 500 hp and 2,476 Nm of torque.

Both engines drive through eight-speed ZF automatic transmissions. The torque converter has lock-up in all gears, reducing fuel consumption and increasing efficiency. Ground level service points are designed for maximum efficiency and improved safety.

The engine canopy tilts forward for access to filters and fill points, while the complete cab structure also can be tilted towards the rear of the truck, to provide access for repair and maintenance.

Hyundai's Hi-Mate telematic monitoring system is standard, with satellite and GSM connectivity, to reach the most inaccessible construction and mining sites across the world. This enables remote monitoring of productivity, fuel consumption, system warning and maintenance status, reducing unplanned downtime and improving fleet utilization.

Comfort and Protection

With the most spacious ROPS/FOPS cab on the market, the Hyundai ADT features an ergonomic layout to the controls, a high-quality air-suspended operator's seat, an internal sound level of just 72dB(A), MP3 and Bluetooth-compatible radio, USB charger, all-round safety rails and a footrest. Interior cab storage includes room for an optional cool/hot box and 12V power sockets for operator phones and other accessories. Full cab climate control is standard on both models for maximum comfort throughout the working day.

A comprehensive monitor panel provides an integrated payload meter to prevent overloading and to record productivity. Diagnostic functions are included within the monitoring system, and the operator can remotely check hydraulic and transmission oil levels from the cab.

A gradient meter ensures that the truck is driven safely within its limits, while an integrated rearview camera and large mirrors provide excellent all-round visibility when reversing under an excavator or into the dumping area.

For more information, visit www.hceamericas.com.

