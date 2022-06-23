Dave Bauer, president and CEO, American Road & Transportation Builders Association (ARTBA), made the following remarks on the proposed federal gas tax holiday:

"Senior administration officials know full well the 18.4-cents-per gallon federal gasoline tax is not the factor driving increased prices at the pump. With the rate unchanged in 30 years, it's the one constant in a volatile energy market.

"ARTBA's recent analysis of 177 changes in gasoline tax rates in 34 states between 2013 and 2021 found that just 18 percent of an increase, or decrease, was passed through to motorists in the two weeks after a change took effect.

"A temporary gas tax holiday sets a bad precedent and undermines the funding mechanism in the infrastructure investment law that has been the signature policy achievement of the Biden presidency.

"We urge members of Congress to continue resisting such a proposal on a bipartisan basis as they have been doing since the beginning of the year."

