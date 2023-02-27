List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Bargain Equipment Ads → Machines Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
ConExpo
Buyer's Guides
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

ARTBA Joins Ajax Paving in Suicide Prevention Effort

Mon February 27, 2023 - National Edition
ARTBA


The American Road & Transportation Builders Association (ARTBA) is backing a campaign by Ajax Paving of Florida President Vince Hafeli that spreads awareness of the suicide epidemic plaguing the construction sector.

There are more than 5,500 construction industry suicides annually. According to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report, that equates to 45.3 per 100,000 workers, or 3.5 times greater than the national average.

The centerpiece of the initiative is a "Suicide in Construction Awareness Proclamation," which seeks signatures by industry professionals who commit to address construction industry suicides with open communication, mental health support systems, and safe and healthy work environments.

Employees, vendors, material suppliers, equipment manufacturers and dealers, engineers, family members and anyone associated with the building and transportation industry can sign the proclamation.

"We just can't afford to ignore this crisis any longer," said Hafeli. "Our industry must take steps to help our workers cope with mental health and its frequently tragic outcome —suicide."

"ARTBA is eager to support the men and women who deliver the infrastructure improvements our nation needs," said ARTBA President and CEO Dave Bauer, who signed the proclamation. "Vince's proclamation is a meaningful way for all of us to show that commitment."

"Suicide most often occurs when stress and health issues converge to create feelings of hopelessness and despair. Finding ways for companies and the broader construction industry to work to combat this crisis is important; we need to talk about it, but more importantly, take positive steps to address it," said Martin Marietta Chairman and CEO Ward Nye, who served as 2022 ARTBA chair and who also signed the proclamation. "Through our collective actions, we can make a difference."

Hafeli rolled out the proclamation Feb. 7 at the Florida Transportation Builders Association (FTBA) Construction Conference before 1,900 attendees. He is taking the virtual document to speaking engagements until December 2024, with an ambitious goal of generating 700,000 signatures.

For more information, visit www.artba.org/suicide-awareness/




Today's top stories

New Cat 352 Straight Boom Excavator Excels in Low-Level Buildings, Bridges, Industrial Demolition Work

Interstate 81 Project in Syracuse Allowed to Proceed, But Viaduct Removal Blocked

Playing Nice With OSHA: How to Avoid Fines for Jobsite Violations

LiuGong North America to Showcase Company Growth, Battery Electric Vehicle Technology, New Products at ConExpo

Maine's Acadia National Park to Get $33M for Demolition, New Maintenance Facilities

Yanmar Takes Pure Reliable Power Into Tomorrow at ConExpo 2023

BOMAG Focuses on Sustainably Building Better Roads Through Equipment Innovation, Technology

JESCO, ECI Technologies Announce Partnership to Provide GPS Modeling Solutions, Education to Contractors in Mid-Atlantic Region



 

Read more about...

American Road & Transportation Builders Association (ARTBA) Business News Health and Safety






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo
39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA