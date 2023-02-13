Case Construction Equipment dealer ASCO Equipment Company (ASCO) has acquired OCT Equipment, the Case dealer serving Oklahoma since 1953 — expanding its Texas-based dealership into three new locations: Oklahoma City, Tulsa and Clinton.

The deal is effective immediately with all business operations now being run by ASCO. Locations in Oklahoma City and Tulsa will carry the full lineup of Case equipment, parts and service, along with equipment rental and used equipment sales. ASCO will support customers in western Oklahoma with a parts focused location in Clinton.

The acquisition marks a continued period of growth for ASCO, which recently opened its largest location in Little Elm, Texas.

"ASCO is one of North America's premium construction equipment partners, and their commitment to exceptional customer service in equipment sales, rental, parts and service will serve the people of Oklahoma very well," said Terry Dolan, vice president — North America. "Businesses throughout the state will appreciate their values-driven approach and the expertise that is evident throughout every facet of the organization."

"We are excited to welcome the good people of Oklahoma into the ASCO family," said Steve Wright, president, ASCO. "We look forward to building on the team and facilities already in place in Oklahoma City, Tulsa and Clinton, while delivering ASCO's superior attention to customer service and support to construction, agricultural and other equipment-focused businesses in the region."

For more information, visit ascoeq.com

