The Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) released its Carbon Reduction Program (CRP) Implementation Guidance, unlocking $6.4 billion in formula funding over five years to help states and localities develop carbon reduction strategies.

While the CRP was established in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) of 2021, also known as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL), NAPA sought inclusion of paving activities by highlighting asphalt pavement's many climate-friendly technologies, to help states and localities meet their climate goals.

Such efforts included a February letter to Senate Committee on Environment & Public Works Chairman Tom Carper and Ranking Member Shelley Moore Capito requesting support for including the Stabenow and Wicker amendment to add eligibility for "projects using pavement technologies, including designs, materials and practices that reduce carbon emissions."

Due to sustained efforts by NAPA and our transportation construction partners, the CRP guidance makes low-carbon pavement technologies eligible for this important program.

"NAPA worked to bring a coalition of stakeholder groups together to advocate for this," said NAPA Executive Vice President for Advocacy Jay Hansen. "It opens opportunities for our industry to provide carbon-reduction solutions for the citizens and communities we serve across the country."

The CRP guidance includes low-carbon asphalt pavements as follows:

Sustainable pavements technologies that reduce embodied carbon during the manufacture and/or construction of highway projects could be eligible for CRP if a lifecycle assessment (LCA) demonstrates substantial reductions in CO2 compared to the implementing Agency's typical pavement-related practices. The LCA Pave Tool can be used to assess the CO2 impacts of pavement material and design decisions.

What this means:

There is a new core highway program in which low-carbon asphalt pavement technologies are now eligible.

This is NOT a mandate on state transportation agencies or the industry, but a free-market approach to utilize ready-to-go pavement technologies that reduce carbon emissions.

Detailed information is available directly from FHWA.

The availability of funding for low-carbon pavement technologies supports the asphalt pavement industry's goal to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050, outlined in The Road Forward, which will require working with partners like FHWA and state departments of transportation. NAPA is launching a webinar series, The Road to Zero: Making Sense (and Cents) of Climate Stewardship, beginning with An Introduction to The Road Forward on May 2.

