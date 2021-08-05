Hills operates eight locations across the Carolinas and specializes in the distribution of construction, agriculture, environmental and asphalt equipment.

Hills Machinery Company now offers the Roadtec line of Astec equipment in North Carolina and South Carolina.

Hills Machinery and Astec share the same unified, customer-centric mission, according to the companies.

Brian Gray, group vice president, sales at Astec, said, "Hills Machinery is focused on consistently providing their customers first-class products and services. Their focus on delivering customer solutions lines up with the Astec philosophy and will help create and foster a great relationship for us both."

Jim Hills, president at Hills Machinery Company, added, "Before we decide to represent a brand, we do our due diligence and research their reliability and performance. The Astec road building machinery is trusted and proven. We are excited about our future with Astec."

Hills Machinery has locations in Asheville, Charlotte, Greensboro, Greenville and Raleigh, N.C., as well as Charleston, Columbia and Greenville, S.C.

For more information, visit www.astecindustries.com.

