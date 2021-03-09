Astec Industries has announced that Modern Machinery will now offer Carlson, Peterson and Roadtec products in Oregon, Washington, Idaho and Montana. Modern Machinery is currently a valued dealer of Astec's KPI-JCI and Astec mobile screens.

Jeff Schwarz, president of Modern Machinery, said, "We've been fortunate enough to represent Astec Industries' products for more than 30 years and we look forward to our next 30 years of successful partnership."

Tim Averkamp, group president of Astec Industries, echoed the sentiment; "We look forward to building off our past and working together to deliver even greater value to our customers."

Chris Colwell, vice president of channel management of Astec Industries, said, "We are focused on providing our customers with exceptional products and outstanding support. This agreement allows our customers in Oregon, Washington, Idaho and Montana to benefit from the finest products and support, in a convenient location."

Modern Machinery Co. Inc., offers high-quality heavy equipment and provides product support to the construction, mining and forestry industries. Modern Machinery was founded in 1944 with a single location in Spokane, Wash. Today the company operates 11 full-service branches in Montana, Idaho, Washington and Oregon.

For more information, visit modernmachinery.com

