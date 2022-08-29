Cowin will now offer Roadtec and Carlson-branded machinery in Alabama, Georgia, the panhandle region of Florida and select counties in Mississippi. (Photo courtesy of Astec)

Astec announced that heavy equipment dealer Cowin Equipment Company Inc. is expanding its contracted territory to include the state of Georgia.

Cowin will now offer Roadtec and Carlson-branded machinery in Alabama, Georgia, the panhandle region of Florida and select counties in Mississippi.

Cowin Equipment Company specializes in the distribution of construction equipment for road construction, general contracting, mining, quarrying, utility, industrial and other industries.

Brian Gray, group VP, sales at Astec said, "Over the past year and a half, Cowin has demonstrated a successful, customer-focused approach to the paving industry in Alabama and the addition of Georgia to their agreement shows the partnership and alignment of Cowin and Astec. We look forward to supporting Cowin Equipment Company as they begin their journey of exceeding customer expectations in Georgia."

Jamie Cowin, president and CEO of Cowin, added, "We are thrilled to be expanding our partnership with Astec. We believe the Roadtec-branded line is the leader for asphalt pavers, MTVs and Shuttle Buggies, mills and other road construction products. Astec has a superb reputation in our entire market area, and they have been particularly successful in Georgia for decades. We aspire to build upon that success by providing customers with the highest levels of support through parts and service. We also understand the high demands faced by asphalt paving contractors. Cowin will have the parts on hand, and the trained technicians, to support our customers' needs 24/7/365. We're thrilled to be growing our already-successful partnership with Astec."

Cowin Equipment Company has locations in Birmingham, Ala., Mobile, Ala., Montgomery Ala., Huntsville, Ala., Oxford, Ala., Tuscaloosa, Ala., Mableton, Ga., and Pensacola, Fla.

For more information, visit astecindustries.com.

