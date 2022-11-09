Astec announced that heavy equipment dealer Aggregate Manufacturing International LLC (AMI) is expanding its product offering to include additional crushing and screening lines, as well as the BTI-branded rock breaker technology lines in the state of Indiana.

"AMI has been a long-time dealer of Astec," said Ron Earl, group vice president of sales and marketing of Astec. "They started several years ago with representing the Telsmith product and we are excited to offer them the rest of our traditional, stationary crushing and screening lines and rock breaking equipment."

"We strive to be a full-service supplier and partner to the aggregate and industrial industries," said Mike Garard of AMI. "With the expansion of our Astec equipment offering, we will be able to continue our growth and enhance our long-term relationships."

AMI has locations in Martinsville and Bedford, Ind.

About Astec

Since 1972, Astec has been connecting communities by providing innovative rock-to-road solutions for its customers. United by its purpose — "Built to Connect."

Astec is a global manufacturer of specialized equipment for asphalt road building, aggregate processing and concrete production. Operations are divided into two primary business segments. Infrastructure solutions includes road building, asphalt and concrete plants, thermal and storage solutions. Materials solutions includes aggregate and other material processing solutions.

This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.

Today's top stories