ASV Holdings Inc., a manufacturer of all-purpose and all-season compact track loaders and skid steers, recognized Briggs Equipment Inc. as the 2021 Multi-Location Dealer of the Year and FMI Equipment as the 2021 Single-Location Dealer of the Year.

"Briggs Equipment and FMI Equipment really excel at representing ASV and partnering with their customers," said Jeff Pate, director of sales of the ASV brand.

"Both dealers have gone above and beyond with their level of commitment, customer service and passion to share the value of ASV machines with their customers. We're pleased to show our appreciation for their partnership with this year's awards."

Briggs Equipment is ASV's 2021 multi-location dealer of the year. The dealer has shown a strong belief in the quality of ASV's products and a commitment to helping its customers understand the value of the ASV brand.

In addition to showcasing consistently high sales volumes in more than five years representing the brand, its team displays a clear understanding of the benefits of ASV equipment and proactively shares these messages with customers and prospects.

FMI Equipment, the winner of single-location dealer of the year, has been a loyal advocate of the ASV brand for 20 years and has achieved remarkable market share and sales volumes. It also stands out because of its knowledge of the features and benefits of ASV products, as well as knowing how to show the value of ASV equipment against other machines.

