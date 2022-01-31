List and Sell Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Bargain Equipment Ads → Machines Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

ASV Announces Briggs Equipment, FMI Equipment as 2021 Dealers of the Year

Mon January 31, 2022 - National Edition
ASV Holdings Inc.


ASV Holdings Inc. recognized Briggs Equipment, Inc. as the 2021 Multi-Location Dealer of the Year.
ASV Holdings Inc. recognized Briggs Equipment, Inc. as the 2021 Multi-Location Dealer of the Year.
ASV Holdings Inc. recognized Briggs Equipment, Inc. as the 2021 Multi-Location Dealer of the Year. ASV Holdings Inc. recognized FMI Equipment as the 2021 Single-Location Dealer of the Year.

ASV Holdings Inc., a manufacturer of all-purpose and all-season compact track loaders and skid steers, recognized Briggs Equipment Inc. as the 2021 Multi-Location Dealer of the Year and FMI Equipment as the 2021 Single-Location Dealer of the Year.

"Briggs Equipment and FMI Equipment really excel at representing ASV and partnering with their customers," said Jeff Pate, director of sales of the ASV brand.

"Both dealers have gone above and beyond with their level of commitment, customer service and passion to share the value of ASV machines with their customers. We're pleased to show our appreciation for their partnership with this year's awards."

Briggs Equipment is ASV's 2021 multi-location dealer of the year. The dealer has shown a strong belief in the quality of ASV's products and a commitment to helping its customers understand the value of the ASV brand.

In addition to showcasing consistently high sales volumes in more than five years representing the brand, its team displays a clear understanding of the benefits of ASV equipment and proactively shares these messages with customers and prospects.

FMI Equipment, the winner of single-location dealer of the year, has been a loyal advocate of the ASV brand for 20 years and has achieved remarkable market share and sales volumes. It also stands out because of its knowledge of the features and benefits of ASV products, as well as knowing how to show the value of ASV equipment against other machines.

For more information, visit www.asvi.com.

ASV Holdings Inc. recognized FMI Equipment as the 2021 Single-Location Dealer of the Year.




Today's top stories

Demolition Crews Proceed Carefully to Avoid Premature Collapse of Old Span

Increase Sales, Profitability for Volvo Construction Equipment in Q4

Vector Construction Completes Redecking of Thompson Road Bridge Rehabilitation Project

AED Holds Annual Summit, CONDEX in Orlando, Fla.

Contractors Strategize How Best to Fill Job Openings

Replacement of NJ Rt. 3 Bridge Over Hackensack River in Secaucus is Planned

Funds Okayed for Building Two Stamford, Conn., Schools, But More Needed

Transformation of Salem, Mass., Port to Begin with $3M Dredging Project



 

Read more about...

ASV ASV Holdings Inc. Awards Briggs Equipment FMI Equipment






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo