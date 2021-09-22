Andrew Stewart won a one-year lease on a new MAX-Series RT-75 Posi-Track loader.

Andrew Stewart, co-owner of Redneks Field Services in Wembley, Alberta, Canada, is the winner of a 1-year lease of a MAX-Series RT-75 Posi-Track loader in ASV Holdings Inc.'s "Win an ASV MAX-Series Lease Sweepstakes."

ASV launched the sweepstakes in August 2020 with the introduction of the new MAX-Series, a line that now includes both compact track loaders and skid steers. Stewart entered the contest after trying out an ASV at Barda Equipment in Grande Prairie, Alberta.

"I've heard a lot about the MAX-Series since it came out, and I couldn't be more excited to win," said Stewart. "The RT-75 will be an absolute beast for the type of work we do. It's really going to add value to our business."

Stewart had his choice of a 1-year lease of one of three ASV MAX-Series Posi-Track compact track loaders: the RT-65, VT-70 High Output and the RT-75.

Redneks Field Services has been in operation since 2010 and specializes in serving the oil and gas industries of western Canada. The company offers equipment rentals, but also provides a number of other services, including equipment repairs, oilfield maintenance, fencing, pipeline repairs, forestry and more.

Stewart plans to use the all-weather cab RT-75 for mowing, dirt work, and even some applications requiring significant hydraulic power for the attachment.

"We really think MAX-Series machines are something you need to experience firsthand to understand the value of," said Regan Meyer, ASV marketing manager. "Our machines are designed to offer the premium comfort and performance customers need to take on demanding jobs. We're confident Andrew will notice the MAX-Series difference."

ASV's MAX-Series loaders provide a premium operator experience on top of the already-proven Posi-Track performance. The next-generation cab puts the machines at the forefront of the industry in terms of comfort and usability. Features like industry-leading, premium 360-degree visibility, a fully adjustable seat, an optional touch screen display, and more spacious operator area allow MAX-Series operators to work longer hours more productively, according to the manufacturer.

For more information, visit asvi.com/max-series.

Today's top stories