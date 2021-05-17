ASV Holdings Inc. expands its dealer network with the introduction of 21 new U.S. dealer locations resulting from six new U.S. dealers.

ASV Holdings Inc., a manufacturer of all-purpose and all-season compact track loaders and skid steers, grows its presence in the United States with the introduction of 21 new dealer locations across six dealers. They include Carrollton, Texas-based ROMCO Equipment Company; Corona, Calif.-based Volvo Construction Equipment & Services; Montgomery, Ala.-based Stone Equipment Company; Chicago-based J.W. Turf; Bremerton, Wash.-based Sherlock Equipment Sales; and Wenatchee, Wash.-based Rowe's Tractor.

The new dealers are a sign of ASV's expanding distribution network and market presence in North America.

The dealers will offer ASV's full line of Posi-Track compact track loaders, featuring the ability to do more in more places with best-in-class rated operating capacities, cooling systems and hydraulic efficiency.

The dealers will offer the recently-launched MAX-Series compact track loaders, including the RT-65, VT-70 High Output, RT-75 and RT-75 Heavy-Duty. The machines feature premium performance, comfort, visibility and overall operator experience, according to the manufacturer.

The lineup also features the RT-25, RT-40 and RT-50, and the RT-120 Forestry. The dealers also will offer ASV's new MAX-Series RS-75 and VS-75 skid-steer loaders.

"As we face unprecedented demand for our equipment, it's more important than ever that we can rely on a strong dealer network to represent ASV," said Jeff Pate, director of sales for the ASV brand. "These new dealers are part of an ever-growing team of ASV partners who we're proud to have represent the brand and show customers how our equipment allows them to do more than they ever thought possible."

For more information, visit www.asvi.com.

