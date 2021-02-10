ASV’s OEM tracks allow operators to do more in more places.

ASV Holdings Inc., a manufacturer of all-purpose and all-season compact track loaders and skid steers, offers genuine OEM compact track loader tracks engineered for leading longevity, performance and anti-derailment capabilities.

Backed by 30-plus years of experience and more than 150,000 hours of testing, ASV rubber tracks are manufactured with the utmost attention to detail and are designed for reliability, according to the manufacturer.

"We don't leave quality to chance at ASV," said Buck Storlie, ASV product line manager. "Not in our machines and not in our OEM tracks. Aftermarket track options may look similar, but they lack the thousands of hours of vigorous testing we've put into our tracks. We have determined the perfect blend of materials to optimize our tracks for operators on the toughest jobs."

ASV Tracks Improve Traction and Don't Derail

ASV's OEM tracks allow operators to do more in more places through the use of best in class technology that achieves leading durability, flexibility, performance and efficiency. The tracks maximize traction and the amount of track on the ground in dry, wet and slippery conditions all year long through the use of an all-season bar-style tread pattern and a specially-formulated exterior tread. The high amount of ground contact combined with ASV's Posi-Track undercarriage also virtually eliminates derailment, according to the manufacturer.

ASV Tracks are Durable

The rubber tracks eliminate rusting and corrosion because they contain no steel cords. Durability is maximized through seven layers of embedded puncture, cut and stretch resistant material. Additionally, the track's flexible reinforcements are capable of bending around obstacles that may otherwise snap cords on a steel-embedded version or an aftermarket option with fewer layers of reinforcement and lower quality material.

ASV Tracks are Reliable

ASV OEM tracks also extend reliability and maximize resistance to wear and tear through a specialized blend of rubber compounds specifically designed for tracks used in industrial conditions. The tracks are highly consistent due to a single-cure process that eliminates the seams and weak points found in some aftermarket tracks. Pre-stretched for a consistent length with minimal stretching, the track minimizes wear due to their lug design, assuring maximum sprocket engagement, according to the manufacturer.

ASV Tracks Warranty

ASV genuine OEM tracks are backed by the company's 2-year/2,000-hour warranty. The warranty covers tracks for the entire period and includes a no-derailment guarantee on new machines.

ASV Offers Track Promotion

ASV is promoting its OEM tracks with a special deal through April 30, 2021. Customers who buy a set of qualifying tracks will receive two XL Chairs with a built-in 6-pack cooler — a $100 value.

Offer Terms & Conditions

Limited Time Offer. Available only while supplies last. Available only at participating ASV dealer locations. All offers are limited to stock on hand; no rain checks are available. Not valid on prior purchases. Consumer must pay applicable sales tax. Offer may not be combined with any other sale, promotion, discount, code, coupon and/or offer. Promotions have no cash value. Void where prohibited or otherwise restricted. ASV Holdings Inc. has the right to end or modify any promotion at any time.

