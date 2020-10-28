ASV Holdings Inc. expanded product availability with new dealers and dealer locations across the United States.

ASV added Construction Machinery Industrial with four locations in Alaska, as well as Robinson, Texas-based Construction Edge Equipment. Existing dealers added new locations, including Carolina Construction Equipment with two in South Carolina and Briggs Equipment with one in Tampa, Fla.

The new dealers are a sign of ASV's fast-growing dealer presence in North America. The locations will offer ASV's full line of Posi-Track compact track loaders, featuring best-in-class rated operating capacity, cooling systems and hydraulic efficiency.

The line features the newly launched MAX-Series loaders, including the RT-65, VT-70 high output, RT-75 and RT-75 heavy-duty. The new machines feature enhanced comfort, visibility and overall operator experience.

The lineup also includes compact sit-in track loaders, the RT-40, RT-25, and RT-50, and the powerful RT-120 Forestry CTL. The dealers also will offer ASV's full line of skid-steer loaders.

"This continued expansion across North America gives our customers increased access to ASV machines, service and parts," said Jeff Pate, director of sales of the ASV brand. "We chose these new partnerships because of how they align with our values of quality, customer satisfaction and integrity."

For more information, visit www.asvi.com.