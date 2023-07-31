List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
    Atlantic & Southern Equipment Acquires Assets of Pinnacle Cranes

    Mon July 31, 2023 - Southeast Edition
    Atlantic & Southern Equipment


    Pinnacle Cranes’ Midland, NC location is now a branch of Atlantic & Southern Equipment. (CEG photo)
    Pinnacle Cranes’ Midland, NC location is now a branch of Atlantic & Southern Equipment. (CEG photo)
    Pinnacle Cranes' Midland, NC location is now a branch of Atlantic & Southern Equipment. (CEG photo) The North Carolina facility continues to be a full-service branch for manufactures such as Link-Belt Cranes, Manitex Cranes, Magni Telehandlers and others. (CEG photo) Atlantic & Southern Equipment's corporate headquarters is located in Lake City, Ga. (CEG photo)

    Atlantic & Southern Equipment, an eight location Link-Belt Crane, Magni Telehandler, Manitex Crane and AGCO dealer serving Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, the Florida Panhandle and North Carolina, has entered into an agreement to acquire the operating assets of Pinnacle Cranes.

    The acquisition of Pinnacle Cranes, a Top 5 Link-Belt Dealer located in Charlotte, N.C., serving the North Carolina and South Carolina markets, took place on July 28, 2023.

    Pinnacle is a perennial market leader providing full service and a one-stop solution for new / used crane sales and bare rentals. Pinnacle has an industry proven experienced management team and a strong reputation for providing exceptional parts availability and service performance, said Steve Evans, president.

    "Atlantic & Southern Equipment and Pinnacle Cranes have the unique opportunity to build upon our many similarities. We both are Top 5 Link-Belt Dealers, which provide exceptional parts and service, employ highly trained personnel and have strong, long-standing relationships with our customers and manufacturers.

    "This is an exciting opportunity for all employees as we expand our business into a contiguous territory incorporating one exceptional company with another. Over the past 21 years Atlantic & Southern has grown from a single crane distributorship in Atlanta, Ga., to having multiple locations throughout the southeast," Evans said.

    Thirteen years ago, Atlantic & Southern Equipment expanded its business to include agriculture equipment and now has stores in Tifton, Ga., Dothan, Ala., Goldsboro, N.C., and most recently Williamston, N.C.

    Atlantic & Southern Equipment and Pinnacle Cranes look forward to the opportunity of "Helping the South Grow."

    This story also appears on Crane Equipment Guide.




