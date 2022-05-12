Atlantic Tractor announced on May 5, 2022, that it will be acquiring Smith's Implements located in Hagerstown, Md., and Mercersburg, Chambersburg and Carlisle, Pa., on or about June 6, 2022.

As part of the agreement, Atlantic Tractor will be assuming these retail locations to support the agricultural, governmental, commercial, residential and construction customers in the area with John Deere, Stihl, Honda and other short-line equipment products.

"These four newly acquired locations in western Maryland and southern Pennsylvania will allow Atlantic Tractor to continue to embark on its mission of expansion and growth to ensure a successful and sustainable future for our customers, employees and stakeholders," CEO Mel Goldsmith stated.

"Combining the employee bases and facilities of Atlantic Tractor and Smith's Implements will allow us to provide a seamless transition for our customers as we continue to provide them with excellent products and the exceptional customer service that they have been accustomed to by both organizations."

Atlantic Tractor LLC, the MidAtlantic's largest John Deere Dealership, is a multi-store dealership with locations throughout Maryland and Delaware as well as southern Pennsylvania. Atlantic Tractor offers sales, parts and service for lawn and garden, commercial, compact construction, governmental and agricultural equipment.

For more information, visit www.atlantictractor.net.

This story also appears on Agricultural Equipment Guide.

