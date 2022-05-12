List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Bargain Equipment Ads → Machines Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Atlantic Tractor to Acquire Smith's Implements

Thu May 12, 2022 - Northeast Edition
Atlantic Tractor


Atlantic Tractor announced on May 5, 2022, that it will be acquiring Smith's Implements located in Hagerstown, Md., and Mercersburg, Chambersburg and Carlisle, Pa., on or about June 6, 2022.

As part of the agreement, Atlantic Tractor will be assuming these retail locations to support the agricultural, governmental, commercial, residential and construction customers in the area with John Deere, Stihl, Honda and other short-line equipment products.

"These four newly acquired locations in western Maryland and southern Pennsylvania will allow Atlantic Tractor to continue to embark on its mission of expansion and growth to ensure a successful and sustainable future for our customers, employees and stakeholders," CEO Mel Goldsmith stated.

"Combining the employee bases and facilities of Atlantic Tractor and Smith's Implements will allow us to provide a seamless transition for our customers as we continue to provide them with excellent products and the exceptional customer service that they have been accustomed to by both organizations."

Atlantic Tractor LLC, the MidAtlantic's largest John Deere Dealership, is a multi-store dealership with locations throughout Maryland and Delaware as well as southern Pennsylvania. Atlantic Tractor offers sales, parts and service for lawn and garden, commercial, compact construction, governmental and agricultural equipment.

For more information, visit www.atlantictractor.net.

This story also appears on Agricultural Equipment Guide.




Today's top stories

New $840M VA Medical Center Coming to Louisville

University of South Carolina Students Will Benefit from $210M Campus Village

K-Tec Turns a Scraper into a Home

Volvo CE Opens Reservations for Expanded North American Electric Machine Lineup at ACT Expo

Oldest, Youngest Members of AEM Hall of Fame

C.W. Matthews Expects to Complete $111M Phase 2 of Jackson County Project in Coming Months

Briggs JCB Hosts Open House at Its New Tampa Facility

Iron Auction Group Holds Sale at Midland, N.C., Facility



 

Read more about...

Agriculture Atlantic Tractor John Deere Smith's Implements






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo
39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ 2a06:98c0:3600::103 \\ Ashburn \\ VA