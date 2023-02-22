The E-Pump range, which comprises the PAC high head and high flow models, offers an electric alternative to diesel-powered dewatering pumps.

Atlas Copco has developed a new versatile range of electric self-priming dewatering pumps for a wide variety of applications. This flexible solution is ideally suited for many applications like sewage bypass, dewatering in mining and urban construction projects with access to a power source.

E-Pumps successfully manage demanding flows and large solids with a reduced CO2 footprint and lower total cost of ownership (TCO).

The E-Pump range, which comprises the PAC high head and high flow models, offers an electric alternative to diesel-powered dewatering pumps. This allows customers to reduce their CO2 footprint and operate in emission-restrictive areas with no fuel consumption.

The PAC electric pumps are quick and easy to install, making them a Plug-and-Pump solution. The transition to electric motors has a tremendous impact on the overall productivity of the units, lowering the total cost of ownership compared to their diesel counterparts and ensuring high performance for longer periods of time, according to the manufacturer.

Due to recent environmental regulations, the need for dewatering pumps which can operate in noise-sensitive and low-emission zones is growing. The E-Pumps have been designed to enable operators to reduce energy consumption and noise generation under normal operating conditions.

With an extended pump life, these reliable and efficient self-priming pumps offer sustainable energy savings, the manufacturer said. Also, the maintenance and servicing costs of electric motors are substantially lower than diesel engines.

Service quality is high, with ensured ease of access to the key elements of the pump with the hinge door access to the pump internals. In addition, the electric motor does not need oil changes or shutdowns for engine services.

However, one of the most significant cost benefits of the E-Pump range is its compact size for storage. With a reduced footprint, PAC electric models offer increased transport and storage efficiency. As many as 12 open set units can fit into a 48-ft. flatbed truck, resulting in improved transportation efficiency for operators. Additionally, having more compact units is critical in certain jobs, like mining and industrial applications, where operators benefit by taking up less space in the work site.

"The PAC line of automatic self-priming dewatering pumps is an exciting addition to the electric-powered range of products from Atlas Copco," said Hunter Powell, product and applications manager of pumps at Atlas Copco. "With a lower investment cost and low operational costs, they are a great choice for both long and short-term dewatering projects."

For more information, visit www.atlascopco.com/e-pump

