Bitting Electric Company has joined the Atlas Copco Power Technique network. Standing are Jon-Erik Neikens (L) and Brian Young; seated are Brandon Bitting (L) and Wouter Vlamynck .

Atlas Copco Power Technique welcomed Bitting Electric Company to its dealer network, effective immediately.

Bitting Electric's focus is to be the premier dealer of mobile generators and light towers, offering sales, installation and service throughout North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.

Since 1976, Bitting Electric has been offering electrical services and maintenance to North Carolina and its surrounding areas. This family owned company, based in Raleigh, N.C., has more than 90 employees and has developed a reputation for delivering quality in all services in the industrial and commercial marketplace.

"We have a long history working with mobile power solutions," said Brandon Bitting, CEO of Bitting Electric. "We are excited about this opportunity to be a Premier Dealer of Atlas Copco products."

As a full-service solutions provider, Bitting Electric has expertise in temporary power generation and fueling operations, and will offer Atlas Copco light towers, QAS and QAC generators ranging from 20kW to 1MW, for sale and rent.

"Bitting Electric will be a great partner to supply mobile generator and lighting solutions to their many municipal customers in their territory," said Robin Sosebee, Power Business development manager, South at Atlas Copco. "Their team of technicians are also ready to support the Atlas Copco products they rent and sell."

The Bitting Electric team includes fully-licensed technicians who are qualified to handle disasters of any scale with its mobile power solutions, and now have the capacity and resources to deploy regionally within 24 hours, or nationally, by request.

"We're happy to contribute to Bitting's diaster relief efforts," said Sosebee. "With the help of our QAS portable generator fleet, Bitting Electric can swiftly respond to natural disasters, if, and when they happen."

Bitting Electric has provided 100 percent power generation during multiple unpredicted events across multiple states, and have a growing footprint that expands from North Carolina to Texas.

"Through this partnership we will further expand on the value that we deliver to our new and existing customers," said Bitting.

For more information on Atlas Copco Power Technique, visit www.atlascopco.com/en-us/construction-equipment. For more information on Bitting Electric Company, visit www.bittingelectric.com/.

Today's top stories