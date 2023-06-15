The AI barrel handler is designed to handle 35-, 55- and 85-gal. drums. This attachment is available for use with the optional hydraulic rotating mount.

Attachments International (AI) of Pelican Rapids, Minn., announced its new lineup of attachments, including the rotating powerhead, barrel handler, bale handler, pole handler, rotating pallet forks and straight-arm clamp.

AI attachments feature high-strength alloy steel, fully welded seams, reinforcing gussets and T-1 plate lips. The company's attachments fit most manufacturers and various types of machines, including skid steers, backhoes, excavators, mini-excavators, telehandlers, agriculture machines and more.

Rotating Powerhead

The rotating powerhead is the mainstay of all AI rotating hydraulic power attachments. This unit features hydraulic motors designed for large conveyer systems and used wheel vehicles that use direct wheel drives.

This attachment is designed for skid steer and compact wheel loaders in the 90-110 hp range. They also are used on TLB's and can rotate 12,000 lbs. with oil flow of 8 to 30 gal.

Barrel Handler

The barrel handler is designed for easy and safe transport. It features a non-sparking neoprene liner, necessary when maneuvering hazardous materials. The neoprene reduces friction that causes sparking.

The AI barrel handler is designed to handle 35-, 55- and 85-gal. drums. This attachment is available for use with the optional hydraulic rotating mount.

Pole Puller

The pole-puller is perfect for tight quarters such as alleys where large equipment is not recommended. It also is useful in soft, swampy conditions where large equipment can't be used.

The AI pole puller features three axis positioning — horizontal, vertical and angled, making it adaptable to almost any conditions.

Severe Service Forks

The severe service forks are designed to be used as standard pallet forks or to rotate loads a full 180 degrees. They're ideal for refuse containers, box style pallets and hazardous waste.

Pallet forks also can be equipped with hydraulic side clamps, which are often used in recycling refrigerators, stoves and large wood or cardboard containers.

Straight-Arm Clamp

The straight-arm clamp makes simple work of moving odd-shaped objects. Originally designed for recycling operations and moving large objects, they also are used to move and dump refuse containers and picking up or dumping Gaylord style boxes and pallets.

Various arm designs allow for numerous other jobs to be performed. Optional forks also are available, and the clamp opening can be adjusted from 12 to 72 in.

About AI

AI began as an engineering fabrication company almost 30 years ago, featuring custom designs of construction attachments. AI has expanded its reach to include attachments for agricultural, severe service and extreme service needs for the construction, refuse/waste management, asphalt, demolition, disaster clean up, military/IED disposal and agriculture industries.

For more information, call 218/863-6444 or visit attachmentsintl.com. CEG

