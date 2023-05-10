Aurigo Software, a provider of capital planning and construction management software for infrastructure and private owners, has entered into a multiyear contract with the Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) to modernize the planning, funding and execution of the agency's Capital Transportation Program.

Aurigo's flagship product suite, Masterworks, will help DelDOT prioritize project requests, manage the use of state and federal funds, and keep track of program performance throughout delivery.

DelDOT manages almost 14,000 roadway lane miles, over 1,750 bridges and over 300,000 signs, structures and other assets. The agency also provides major commuter rail, bus and paratransit public services throughout the state.

According to the state's 2021-2026 transportation plan, DelDOT projects delivery of over $3 billion in capital spending over the next 5 years.

"Transportation agencies are leveraging technology to maximize the impact of their investments for their constituents," said Balaji Sreenivasan, CEO and founder of Aurigo Software.

"Masterworks will streamline DelDOT's capital program lifecycle, supporting the agency's long-range goals of safety, resiliency and economic vitality. We look forward to the results this partnership will produce for the people of Delaware."

The new system will allow DelDOT to create capital projects, prioritize them and estimate their costs. Funding across different sources will be set up and tracked, providing the agency with a robust and flexible way to associate, update and combine funds on projects when needed. The system also will automate the obligation and reimbursement process for federal funds, integrating with the Federal Highway Administration's Financial Management Information System (FMIS).

What-if analysis of proposed plans will help identify optimal project combinations based on available funding and strategic priority.

Project encumbrances and actual spending will be tracked through integration with the agency's financial system, Peoplesoft. Cost estimates will be revised as required, allowing DelDOT to accurately forecast program spending in real time. Enterprise-wide dashboards and reports will provide agency executives with the right data to make decisions quickly.

"Considering our significant investment in capital construction projects throughout the state valued at over $600 million annually, DelDOT is pleased to be onboarding Aurigo to help modernize our budget and spend activities around these efforts," said Todd Reavis, director of technology and innovation, and Lanie Clymer, director of finance at DelDOT.

"We look forward to utilizing Aurigo's robust, secure, cloud-hosted solution to meet our growing needs. We find immediate value in this highly configurable platform and believe it will allow us to implement change and scale for the future more efficiently."

Delaware joins several other states using Aurigo's Masterworks to modernize their capital programs, including Utah, Massachusetts and Iowa. The company had its most successful year in its history in 2022 as major public agencies take advantage of funding from the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act passed in November 2021.

For more information, visit www.aurigo.com.

