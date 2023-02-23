List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
AUSA at ConExpo-Con/AGG 2023

Thu February 23, 2023 - National Edition
AUSA


AUSA will be showcasing machines from all of its product ranges: dumpers, rough terrain forklifts and telehandlers.
AUSA, a manufacturer of compact all-terrain industrial vehicles, will be located at outdoor Festival Lot stand F9576 at ConExpo-Con/AGG.

The brand will be showcasing machines from all of its product ranges: dumpers, rough-terrain forklifts and telehandlers.

The dumper, AUSA's flagship product, improves profitability for work sites as it is able to carry out earthwork much faster than a buggy, and when combined with a mini-excavator, this makes for a winning pair compared to skid steer or backhoe loaders, which are much slower due to the large number of tasks they have to perform, the manufacturer said.

AUSA will be presenting its recently-launched D151AEG electric dumper at the 2023 edition, with a 3,300-lb. payload and swivel-skip. Its new 100 percent electric technology provides sufficient range for a complete and intense shift, and it can be charged directly via 110 V or 230 V sockets, taking just two hours to charge from 20 percent to 80 percent (230 V).

The DR601AHG reversible drive dumper also will be on display, presenting its 13,200-lb. capacity and swivel-skip, along with its reversible driver's seat, meaning the vehicle can always be driven forward for better visibility and safety.

Apart from these two models, AUSA also will be presenting its 7,700-lb. capacity D350AHG dumper; the 5,000-lb. and 11,000-lb. capacity C251H and C501H rough-terrain forklifts; and the T235H telehandler, with a 5,000-lb. payload and a maximum lift of 16.4 ft.




