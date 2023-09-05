AUSA has 20 different models of dumpers in its catalog, with payloads ranging from 2,200 lb./0.74 cu. yds. for the most compact model, up to 22,000 lb./5.1 cu. yds. for the largest one.

The site dumper is a product that is becoming increasingly popular on North American job sites. General contractors are starting to see the benefits of these modern machines for the American public, as has long been the case in other markets.

On the surface, site dumpers stand out for being compact in size and having a large skip at the front, but what really makes them so popular is their operating cost efficiency, due to a combination of agility, high payloads and safety.

AUSA, a European manufacturer of compact, all-terrain industrial vehicles, has been designing, manufacturing and selling dumpers since 1961 and is currently a global leader for this type of vehicle.

The company has 20 different models of dumpers in its catalog, with payloads ranging from 2,200 lb./0.74 cu. yds. for the most compact model, up to 22,000 lb./5.1 cu. yds. for the largest one. They are all customizable with a wide variety of accessories to suit virtually any situation.

In terms of product ranges, they are split into three main categories according to their payloads: Firstly, models up to 3,300 lb./1.18 cu. yds., the smallest. These are extremely compact, ranging from 40 to 60 in. wide, depending on the dumper. This range is mainly used in jobs where maneuverability is an important factor. Some examples of applications are residential landscaping, small public works, ditch backfilling, demolitions and concrete work. Their small size also allows them to work indoors.

For larger jobs, AUSA has a mid-range category of dumpers with payloads ranging from 4,400 lb./1.7 cu. yds. to 9,900 lb./3.5 cu. yds. This category includes one of the most popular models in North America, the AUSA D350AHG, a dumper with a 7,700 lb./2.78 cu. yd. payload and a powerful 44 hp engine that allows it to handle any terrain with a gradeability of 54 percent.

The D350AHG site dumper is highly effective for civil engineering and concrete works, with a machine specifically designed for earth moving in off-road conditions. This machine also is perfect for landscaping work and there is even a version available that is equipped with turf tires, which is extremely useful for golf course builders.

At the top of the range, are dumpers with payloads up to 22,000 lb./5.1 cu. yds. for larger job sites where efficiency is a priority, along with maneuverability and machine safety. In this range, the DR601AHG model with 13,200 lb./4.1 cu. yds. is particularly impressive because it also features a reversible driving position: the seat, steering wheel, pedals and dashboard rotate 180 degrees so the driver is always driving forwards. This innovative feature maximizes the driver's visibility, ensuring greater safety for the entire surrounding area.

This category also includes various versions that are equipped with turf tires. Safety is one of the key aspects of these site dumpers, as most of them are equipped with numerous standard features that make them top of the line vehicles in this segment. One fairly common feature is the electronic negative brake, a parking brake that is automatically engaged when the dumper's engine is turned off to ensure it comes to a complete standstill.

They also can be equipped with full-view cameras at the front and rear of the machine to view everything that is happening in the vicinity during the operation, or even with a seat with a presence sensor or a seat belt with a buckle sensor. This prevents any unintentional movements and maximizes the safety of the entire job site. Site dumpers are here to stay in North America and more and more industries are taking advantage of their greater cost effectiveness.

For more information, visit www.ausa.com.

