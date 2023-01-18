Introducing DEVELON, the Next Evolution in Construction Equipment Innovation
List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Bargain Equipment Ads → Machines Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
ConExpo
Buyer's Guides
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Baker Enterprises Uses GOMACO GT3600 Extreme Curb Paver for Unique Trail

Wed January 18, 2023 - Midwest Edition #2
Road Machinery & Supplies Co.



The Baker Enterprises crew uses a GOMACO GT3600 Extreme curb paver to pour concrete while top-dressing the surface with glow-in-the-dark stones on the Nathan’s Mile project in Vinton, Iowa. (RMS photo) Shawn Baker, owner of Baker Enterprises Inc. (RMS photo)

Walking, hiking and other recreational trails are common projects for most paving companies. However, every so often an opportunity comes along that stands out. That's exactly how Baker Enterprises Inc. ended up constructing Nathan's Mile, a 2-mi. trail around a cornfield in Vinton, Iowa.

While the initial description didn't seem very unique, there was one element that was — the trail was intended to glow in the dark. It also would be the longest glow-in-the-dark concrete trail in the country.

When the bid for the project went public, Baker Enterprises knew it wanted the job.

"One thing for us that makes projects like this special is we take a lot of pride in our quality of work. We enjoy getting away from some of the other things and doing some local stuff for communities like this," said Shawn Baker, Baker Enterprises owner.

Baker Enterprises was equipped for this job due to its new GOMACO GT3600 Extreme curb machine.

"We bid on the project knowing we had the GOMACO GT3600, and we bought a sidewalk mold particularly to do this project," said Baker. "It was the first time we'd done six-foot sidewalks, and RMS came out to help us retrofit the machine. Overall, it took us about four weeks to complete, and the 3600 worked great."

Baker Enterprises paved the concrete as it would any typical concrete trail. Then, it top-dressed the pathway with the special glow-in-the-dark stones that the city of Vinton provided, sprayed it with a cure compound, and covered it with plastic overnight. The next morning the crew power-washed the cure off to make it an exposed aggregate sidewalk with the glow-in-the-dark stones.

The project earned Baker Enterprises the Iowa Ready Mix Concrete Association's 2021 Excellence in Concrete Award for Innovative Concrete.

"Our concrete supplier for the project, Manatt's, put us up for the award," said Baker. "We were able to go to the ceremony to receive the award. It was very exciting, and a great thing for our company."

(This story was reprinted with permission of Road Machinery & Supplies Co. )




Today's top stories

Introducing DEVELON, the Next Evolution in Construction Equipment Innovation

Kentucky's Tallest Bridge Under Construction in Pike County

AED Holds Its Annual Summit/CONDEX in Chicago

How to Diversify Your Workforce Talent Pools With Intention and Maximize Results

Ritchie List Surpassed 75,000+ Equipment, Vehicle Listings in 2022

On the GO! With Midwest Contractor's Compact Machine

American Concrete Pavement Association Announces New White Paper

Stertil-Koni Reports Record Lift Orders, Sales, Installations in 2022



 

Read more about...

Concrete Pavers Gomaco Iowa paving Road Machinery & Supplies Co.






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo
39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA