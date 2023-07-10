Balfour Beatty will build a grade-separated interchange which will carry N.C. 11 over N.C. 87 via a new bridge and construct on and off ramps to connect the two highways. (NCDOT photo)

Balfour Beatty was awarded an approximately $36 million contract on behalf of North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) to reconstruct the junction of state highways N.C. 87 and N.C. 11 near Sandyfield, which is northwest of Wilmington, N.C. Once complete, the project will improve safety and mobility in Columbus County by shifting traffic onto a newly constructed bridge.

Balfour Beatty will build the grade-separated interchange, which will carry N.C. 11 over N.C. 87 via a new bridge and construct on and off ramps to connect the two highways. The improvement project also will feature widened four-lanes in its vicinity.

"We are honored to continue our partnership with NCDOT in providing transformative transportation solutions across the state," said Mark Johnnie, Balfour Beatty US Civils chief operating officer. "This award is a true testament to Balfour Beatty's ongoing commitment to operational excellence and leading expertise in the delivery of major highway and bridge improvement projects in our growing communities."

"The Department is pleased to be working again with Balfour Beatty to deliver this much-needed project," said Drew Cox NCDOT Division 6 engineer. "This highway is an important corridor in southeastern North Carolina and a popular route to area beaches. The new interchange will vastly improve the safety, traffic flow and operation of this junction."

The reconstruction of N.C. 87 and N.C. 11 is another highway and bridge project Balfour Beatty has been trusted to deliver on behalf of NCDOT and follows the company's recent award to construct improvements to Interstate U.S. 70 between the Havelock Bypass and east of Thurman Road in Craven County. Balfour Beatty also is currently working to deliver NCDOT's Harkers Island Bridge Replacement, U.S. 70 Havelock Bypass and U.S. 70 James City projects.

Construction is expected to begin this summer with anticipated completion by the summer of 2026.

For more information, visit www.balfourbeattyus.com.

Today's top stories