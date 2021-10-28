List and Sell Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Bargain Equipment Ads → Machines Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Bandit Industries Announces Major Expansion of Its Manufacturing Facilities

Thu October 28, 2021 - National Edition
Bandit Industries


Bandit’s manufacturing facilities will increase from 340,000 square feet to 560,000 square feet.
Bandit’s manufacturing facilities will increase from 340,000 square feet to 560,000 square feet.

Bandit Industries plans to build three new production facilities and expand an existing plant in 2022. That is in addition to four building expansions in 2021, one that is completed and three more that are currently under construction.

When all are completed, Bandit's manufacturing facilities will increase from 340,000 to 560,000 sq. ft.

The demand for Bandit products and the backlog has skyrocketed to where Bandit needs to double its 2020 production, a record year for Bandit. Bandit employs 600 people, up from 450 in 2020. Bandit presently has 100 positions to fill and plans to add more employees in 2022 when the new facilities are completed.

Bandit will introduce three new products in 2022 that will add to the product demand.

Bandit is an employee-owned company; thus, all the growth is good for the employees who have a financial interest in the company. The employees are gifted stock each year and because of the success of the company the employee stock accounts are growing significantly. The stock price more than doubled in 2020 and the stock price will increase significantly in 2021.

In addition to the value of the employee share accounts employees receive profit sharing bonuses which are also increasing because of the financial success of the company.

"It is exciting to watch the enthusiasm that employee ownership brings in driving the business upward," said Jerry Morey, president of Bandit. "They are all benefiting from their success."

For more information, visit www.banditchippers.com

This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.




Today's top stories

VIDEO: Volvo Prototype LX03: Intelligent Future of Construction

Michigan Paving & Materials, MDOT Use Design-Build Approach for $210M I-69 Rebuild

John Deere Expands Upon Precision Technology Suite With SmartGrade Remote Support

Is Your Equipment Fleet Ready for Winter?

President Biden on Hand at Kickoff of N.J.'s North Portal Bridge Project

USACE Expands Chickamauga Lock in $757M Project to Solve Structural Issues

John Deere Invests in Renewable Fuel Technology

Bobcat Company Launches E32, E35 25hp, E35 33hp R2-Series Excavators



 

Read more about...

Bandit Bandit Industries Business News






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo