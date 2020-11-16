Bandit's New SG-75 Stump Grinder Out-Grinds

The expandable/retractable rubber track undercarriage allows the machine to slide through a 36 in. gate and then expand to a 55 in. wide base, providing stability for working on slopes and uneven terrain.

The new Bandit SG-75 stump grinder has the power and speed to quickly eliminate stumps in a backyard setting or land clearing application.

With a 74 hp Kohler diesel engine, power is transferred through an efficient gearbox drive system to a choice of 27 in. diameter grinding wheels.

The expandable/retractable rubber track undercarriage allows the machine to slide through a 36 in. gate and then expand to a 55 in. wide base, providing stability for working on slopes and uneven terrain.

An 80 in. swing and 2-ft. cutting depth reduce the need to reposition, giving the operator more time to grind.

The SG-75's wide wingspan provides a 54 cu. ft. chip collection chamber.

Bandit's "Super Sweep" feature efficiently moves the wheel through the stump without overloading the engine and drive train, maximizing production, according to the manufacturer.

The user-friendly remote allow operators to set swing speed, drop distance, and tracking speed. It also allows the operator to have the best vantage point for grinding the stump while maintaining a safe distance.

An optional grading blade is available for cleaning up after the grind.

