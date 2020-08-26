--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Buyer's Guides   Digital Issues Jobs Parts Videos
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Wanteds Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Excavators Forestry Equipment Forklifts Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Pipelayers Power Systems and Generation Pumps Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders Sweepers Telehandlers Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment → Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Parts
Videos
search-icon Search

Bandit's Unveils SG-75 Stump Grinder

Wed August 26, 2020 - National Edition
Bandit Industries

Bandit’s “Super Sweep” feature will move the wheel through the stump without overloading the engine and drive train, maximizing production.
Bandit’s “Super Sweep” feature will move the wheel through the stump without overloading the engine and drive train, maximizing production.



The new Bandit SG-75 stump grinder has the power and speed to quickly dispose of large and small stumps in a backyard setting or in a land clearing application.

Power begins with the 74 hp Kohler diesel engine that transfers power through a gearbox drive system to a choice of 27 in. diameter grinding wheels. The expandable/retractable rubber track undercarriage allows the user to enter through a 36 in. gate and then expand to a 55 in. wide base, providing stability for working on slopes and uneven terrain.

Another feature that makes this stumper so popular is an 80 in. swing and 2-footcutting depth, reducing the need to reposition the stumper, giving the operator more time to grind the stump, according to the manufaturer.

This stumper's wide wingspan chip curtains provide a 54 cu. ft. chip collection chamber.

Bandit's "Super Sweep" feature takes much of the guesswork out of grinding, according to the manufacturer. It will efficiently move the wheel through the stump without overloading the engine and drive train, maximizing production.

The standard user-friendly remote allows the operator to set swing speed, drop distance and tracking speed. It also allows the operator to position themself in the best vantage point for grinding the stump while maintaining a safe distance.

An optional grading blade is available for cleaning up after the grind.

For more information, visit www.banditchippers.com.

This story also appears on Forestry Equipment Guide.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

Bandit Forestry Attachments Forestry Equipment Forestry News New Products stump grinder