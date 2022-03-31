Barko Hydraulics announced the addition of National Equipment Dealers (NED) as the company's newest authorized dealer.

With more than 30 years of industry experience in heavy equipment sales, rentals and serving customers in an array of industries, NED will sell and support the full line of Barko equipment in South Carolina.

Justin Rupar, Barko president, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership.

"NED has served customers in the construction and forestry industries for many years and has earned an impressive reputation for satisfying customers, not only with technical aptitude, but a culture of service mindedness. Those are characteristics Barko shares and respects.

"Much like Barko, NED values hard work, dedication and high-quality craftsmanship. It's not just the equipment, it's people that matter. Relationships matter. Every employee can make a difference by tackling challenges head on to deliver excellence for customers," said Rupar.

With 15 locations in Texas, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida, NED serves customers in earthmoving, forestry, mining, oil and gas, scrap and material handling, road construction, landscaping, government, municipalities and more.

Kevin Lee, Barko director of sales was instrumental in securing the dealer agreement.

"The addition of NED to our network represents a strong and reciprocal growth opportunity," Lee said. "The combination of their reach, inventory and reputation, combined with the strength of our brand and the popularity of our machines is an excellent recipe for success."

Paul Harmer, NED Forestry division manager, expressed similar enthusiasm.

"We are thrilled to expand our relationship and our territory with the innovative Barko product offering. We look forward to growing our business throughout the NED territory with this great product."

For more information, visit www.barko.com and nedealers.com/.

