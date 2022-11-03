Barry Equipment has announced an increased partnership with Astec Industries by representing the Roadtec and Carlson brands of road construction equipment under the Astec Construction Machinery Solutions Group for the New England region. (Photo courtesy of Barry Equipment)

Barry Equipment has announced an increased partnership with Astec Industries by representing the Roadtec and Carlson brands of road construction equipment under the Astec Construction Machinery Solutions Group for the New England region.

The addition of Astec's road construction equipment diversifies Barry Equipment's current product portfolio of construction, forestry, recycling and road building machinery, and is a natural evolution within the New England construction industry, according to the company. With a rifle-focus approach on customer support, pre and post machinery sale, Barry Equipment Co. has increased personnel, trained specialists and increased facility capacity to match the demands of its current and future clientele.

According to Vice President and Operations Manager Joe Barry, the addition of Roadtec and Carlson to the dealership was an easy decision, although not taken lightly. Barry Equipment Co. Inc. has represented the Peterson Pacific line of forestry and environmental recycling equipment since the early 2000s, where the experience of unique customer necessities and their product support prowess have been a lynch pin of their collective success.

"We've been in partnership with Astec since the Peterson Pacific line was acquired back in 2007, and Barry Equipment successes are due to outworking the competition with the back-end support of the PPC team. The ability to offer powerful, industry-leading equipment along with unparalleled technical advice, trained and proficient personnel while maintaining a head of class inventory of stocked parts are some of the key factors for Astec and Barry's success. With the addition of these two new lines to Barry under the OneASTEC Initiative, we're excited to bring that same experience, passion and customer focus to the paving and road building crews of New England."

Newly appointed General Manager Jake Dubreuil, with 23 years of industry experience, is equally excited to expand Barry's footprint across the New England Region.

"Timing is as important, if not the most important aspect to consider when taking on a new product line. Previous experience within the road building industry still carries the same recipe for success: hard work, keen focus on customer support, factory trained/certified technicians and parts personnel coupled with a specialized focus on sales. With these tools in our toolbox, Barry Equipment is excited to further our partnership with Astec and are very pleased to be part of their innovative movement of product manufacturing and design."

Astec Industries designs Roadtec and Carlson equipment with heavy-duty components for maximized uptime, capable of handling jobs paving roads, highways, parking lots and more. Roadtec pavers are available in a variety of sizes, ranging from 15 to 30 ft. paving width with a max paving speed of up to 300 ft. per minute.

The addition of the new products also has coincided with the opening of Barry Equipment's newest location in Connecticut. Located in South Windsor, the team offers parts and equipment sales, and with a 5,000 sq. ft. service facility nearing completion, in-house service will soon be available, assisted by two overhead cranes.

Other brands within the Barry Equipment lineup include Doosan excavators, wheel loaders and other forestry equipment, Astec horizontal grinders and chippers, Rotobec grapples, Yanmar compact equipment, Dynapac compactors, ASV track loaders and more. Barry Equipment was named the "Doosan Dealer of the Year" in 2021 and looks to bring that same status of excellence to its Roadtec and Carlson customers.

Barry Equipment has three total locations, with two in Webster, Mass., and one in South Windsor, Conn.

For more information, call 508/949-0005 or visit www.barryequipment.com.

Today's top stories