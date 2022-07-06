Olivia Jablonski (Photo courtesy of BSA)

Building Contractors Association of Northeast Indiana (BCA) announced the winners of the 2022 Presidential Merit Scholarships and Michael H. Kinder Jr. Memorial Scholarships. These programs were created to recognize significant accomplishments and reward worthy students in furthering their education in construction-related college degree programs.

The recipients of the two $2,500 Presidential Merit Scholarships are Dyllan Floyd and Olivia Jablonski. The recipients of the two $2,500 Michael H. Kinder Jr. Memorial Scholarships are Jackson Denny and Joshua Hawkins.

Dyllan Floyd is a 2022 graduate of Carroll High School. He will be pursuing a civil engineering degree with a focus on construction at Purdue Fort Wayne. He is the son of Joseph Floyd of Shambaugh & Sons. Floyd's goal is to become a project manager.

Olivia Jablonksi is in her third year at Purdue Fort Wayne in the civil engineering program. She is employed by K & H Construction as an intern. Her goal is become a professional engineer.

Jackson Denny is a 2022 graduate of Carroll High School. He will start this fall at Purdue University to pursue a degree in construction management. He is the stepson of Mike Inman of Shambaugh & Son. After receiving his degree, he wants to work as a project manager for a large construction firm.

Joshua Hawkins has completed his third year at Purdue Fort Wayne in the construction engineering technology program. He is employed by Weigand Construction.

BCA is a professional trade association established in 1917. BCA members are commercial contractors as well as companies that supply materials and professional services to them. As an association, BCA promotes strong ethics, quality workmanship, keeps current on industry issues and represents its members' concerns on civic issues.

