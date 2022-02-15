List and Sell Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
BCA Indiana Announces 2022 Board of Directors, Officers

Tue February 15, 2022 - Midwest Edition #4
Building Contractors Association of Northeast Indiana


Emily Brough
Emily Brough
Emily Brough Kelli Warner

The Building Contractors Association of Northeast Indiana (BCA) announced the election results for its 2022 board of directors.

Emily Brough of K&H Construction and Kelli Warner of Design Collaborative were newly elected to the BCA board. In addition, Greg Lynch of Almet; Ben Hermann of Votaw Electric; Gary Voirol of MSKTD & Associates; and Mark Warsco of Rothberg Law Firm were re-elected to serve successive three-year terms.

Also serving on the board of directors for 2022 are Andy Binkley of Weigand Construction; Brandon Bushee of Brooks Construction; Jake Fetters of Mosaic Building Solutions; Matt Gerbers of Shambaugh & Son; Brian Gerig of IMI; Ryan Hellinger of CME Corporation; Barry Hicks of Preferred; David Michael of Michael Kinder & Sons; Eric Olson of T-E INCORPORATED; Mike Schenkel of Schenkel Construction; and Brad Smith of The Hagerman Group (immediate past president).

Directors elected to serve as officers for the 2022 fiscal year are:

  • president: Greg Lynch of Almet Inc.
  • 1st vice-president: Jake Fetters of Mosaic Building Solutions
  • 2nd vice-president: Gary Voirol of MSKTD & Associates
  • treasurer: Brandon Bushee of Brooks Construction Company

BCA expresses sincere appreciation to outgoing directors Phil Marquell of Rosema Construction and Eric Pedersen of FCI Construction for their years of service.

BCA is a professional trade association established in 1917. BCA members are commercial contractors and companies that supply materials and professional services. As an association, BCA promotes strong ethics and quality work, keeps current on industry issues and represents civic concerns.




