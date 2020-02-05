BCA of Northeast Indiana Announces 2020 Officers, Directors

President Brad Smith,
The Hagerman Group
Building Contractors Association of Northeast Indiana (BCA) announces results of its recent election of officers and directors to serve on its 2020 Board of Directors. Elected to serve in office are the following:
- President Brad Smith, The Hagerman Group
- 1st Vice-President Greg Lynch, Almet Inc.
- 2nd Vice-President Jake Fetters, Mosaic Building Solutions
- Treasurer Gary Voirol, MSKTD & Associates
Re-elected to serve successive three-year terms as directors are:
- Brandon Bushee of Brooks Construction
- David Michael of Michael Kinder & Son
- Eric Olson of T-E Incorporated
- Mike Schenkel of Schenkel Construction
Continuing service on the Board of Directors for 2020 are:
- Mark Veerkamp, Shambaugh & Son (Past President)
- Brian Gerig, Irving Materials
- Ryan Hellinger, CME Corporation
- Ben Hermann, Votaw Electric
- Phil Marquell, Rosema Corporation
- Phil Miller, C.M.S. Roofing
- Eric Pedersen, Fetters Construction
- Mark Warsco, Rothberg Logan & Warsco
- Larry Weigand, Weigand Construction
BCA is a northeast Indiana-based trade association serving commercial building contractors as well as companies that supply materials and professional services to them.