BCA of Northeast Indiana Announces 2020 Officers, Directors

Building Contractors Association of Northeast Indiana (BCA) announces results of its recent election of officers and directors to serve on its 2020 Board of Directors. Elected to serve in office are the following:

President Brad Smith, The Hagerman Group

1st Vice-President Greg Lynch, Almet Inc.

2nd Vice-President Jake Fetters, Mosaic Building Solutions

Treasurer Gary Voirol, MSKTD & Associates

Re-elected to serve successive three-year terms as directors are:

Brandon Bushee of Brooks Construction

David Michael of Michael Kinder & Son

Eric Olson of T-E Incorporated

Mike Schenkel of Schenkel Construction

Continuing service on the Board of Directors for 2020 are:

Mark Veerkamp, Shambaugh & Son (Past President)

Brian Gerig, Irving Materials

Ryan Hellinger, CME Corporation

Ben Hermann, Votaw Electric

Phil Marquell, Rosema Corporation

Phil Miller, C.M.S. Roofing

Eric Pedersen, Fetters Construction

Mark Warsco, Rothberg Logan & Warsco

Larry Weigand, Weigand Construction

BCA is a northeast Indiana-based trade association serving commercial building contractors as well as companies that supply materials and professional services to them.