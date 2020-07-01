--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Digital Issues Jobs Parts Videos
Bejac Will Now Carry Link-Belt Excavators in Las Vegas

Wed July 01, 2020 - West Edition #14
Bejac



LBX Company LLC is pleased to announce the addition of Bejac Corporation as the dealer for Link-Belt hydraulic excavators, scrap and material handlers and parts in Las Vegas.

The new Bejac branch is located at 3838 Octagon Rd., North Las Vegas, Nev. 89030. Phone: (800) 772-3522.

This location will serve the following counties in Nevada: Clark, Lincoln and southern half of Nye.

Bejac Corporation has been a Link-Belt excavator dealer since 1993. Their headquarters location is at 569 S. Van Buren St., Placentia, Calif. Phone: (714) 528-6224.

"Bejac has been a long time partner of LBX and we are excited to grow alongside them in the greater Las Vegas market," said Chris Wise, distribution development manager of LBX Company. "They have the right product expertise and a high commitment to customer service which aligns perfectly with our company values."

Bejac Corporation President and CEO Ron Barlet, added, "Bejac is proud to represent the Link-Belt Line. With over 65 years of construction industry experience, our solution-oriented team is ready to support our customers."

For more information on a new Link-Belt Excavator, parts or service, call 714/528-6224 or visit www.Bejac.com.



