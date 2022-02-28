Bell Trucks America has signed an exclusive deal with Pronto AI as its provider of autonomous technology for articulated dump trucks in the United States. This comes after months of dedicated work on the project to deliver autonomous drive technology to the Bell ADTs.

Bell Trucks of America Inc., with its headquarters in Houston, Texas, is known for providing North America articulated dump trucks and tracked carrier products, service and support via a network of national dealers. The company is the master distributor of Bell Equipment's world class haulage products for the United States and Mexico.

Pronto.ai Inc. is an autonomy and safety technology company founded and led by a team of industry pioneers who have been at the forefront of artificial intelligence-powered autonomous vehicle technology for the last 15-plus years. Founded in 2018, Pronto was the first, and remains the only, company whose technology has successfully completed a coast-to-coast autonomous drive without a single human driver input, according to the company.

"The opportunity to bring this technology to the market with a partnership between Pronto AI and Bell is extremely exciting for us. This is new ground for our dealers and customers to explore and for many we see this as a game changer in cost per ton haulage. Autonomy provides consistency in every area of the job scope; production, safety, operation, and maintenance and provides flexibility in operations to ensure a competitive edge and increased profitability," said Mitch Nevins, CEO of Bell Trucks America Inc.

As part of the partnership, Pronto will make available its advanced autonomous driving and driver safety technologies to all Bell customers in the United States and Mexico on both new Bell truck purchases and existing fleets via BTA's network of 75+ dealerships and service centres.

"We're thrilled and honored that Bell Trucks America has chosen Pronto as its exclusive autonomy technology partner," said Anthony Levandowski, CEO of Pronto.

"We started Pronto out of a desire to build real applications for autonomy technology today, and our partnership with Bell Trucks America is confirmation that our technology and strategy are providing solutions to real world problems."

With the partnership, Bell trucks will be the first commercially available off-road trucks to be powered by artificial intelligence-powered autonomy, according to the manufacturer.

For more information, visit belltrucksamerica.com.

