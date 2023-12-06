List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login
    Benchmark Tool and Supply Expands Market Presence With Acquisition of TigerSupplies.com

    Wed December 06, 2023 - National Edition
    Benchmark Tool & Supply


    Benchmark Tool and Supply, a provider of construction technology solutions, announced the successful acquisition of TigerSupplies.com, a prominent online retailer specializing in construction lasers and surveying equipment.

    This strategic move is in line with Benchmark's commitment to enhancing its product offerings and strengthening its position as a key player in the construction technology space. TigerSupplies.com, known for its wide range of construction lasers, surveying equipment, and engineering supplies will seamlessly integrate into Benchmarks existing operations, providing customers with an even broader selection of tools and supplies.

    "We are thrilled to welcome TigerSupplies.com into the Benchmark Tool and Supply family," said Eric Teague, CEO of Benchmark Tool and Supply.

    "This acquisition marks a major milestone in our expansion within the construction technology sector. It embodies our vision of creating the future dealer model, combining online platforms with a network of physical stores throughout the United States to offer superior service and support. TigerSupplies.com has built a tremendous reputation for the last 20 years, and we are excited to build upon that legacy while offering our customers an unparalleled experience."

    TigerSupplies.com, founded in 2004, has a proven track record of delivering top-notch construction and surveying equipment to its customers. The combined strengths of Benchmark Tool and Supply and TigerSupplies.com will result in a more comprehensive and competitive product portfolio, the company said.

    Customers can expect enhanced service, access to cutting-edge technology and an expanded range of solutions to meet the evolving needs of the construction industry.

    "I am excited to join the board and continue the legacy and vision that was set forth when I started the company 20 years ago," said Herman Goldberger, CEO of Tiger Companies. "It's an exciting new chapter, and I'm eager to help shape the future of the construction industry."

    For more information, visit www.benchmarksupply.com.




