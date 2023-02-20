Best Line Equipment announced the acquisition of the assets and location of Chesapeake Supply & Equipment in Jessup, Md.

This acquisition marks Best Line Equipment's 14th equipment location in three different states and its first in the Baltimore / Washington D.C. market.

Best Line brings a reputation as a multiyear Top 100 Best Places to Work employer in Pennsylvania and intends to use best practices, top industry pay and industry-leading benefits to the state of Maryland, the company said.

At the time of purchase on Jan. 6, 2023, all employees were invited and decided to join the Best Line team. At the same time, advertisements have been placed for additional sales, service technicians, professional drivers, customer service representatives and management.

Chesapeake's success in recent years has been providing heavy construction equipment, Genesis and LaBounty demolition and forestry-oriented attachments, and Crafco and Etnyre asphalt equipment.

"We intend to keep Chesapeake's established brands while adding Doosan heavy equipment and JLG access equipment as our large dealership-oriented brands," said Adam Houseknecht, president of Best Line Equipment. "Like most of our other locations, we intend to lead the market in construction and industrial equipment rentals while also serving the market by providing dealership-oriented equipment for sale, service and parts."

This acquisition allows Best Line to serve its long-term strategic goal of stability first and growth second. While considering Chesapeake as a partner for growth, it immediately became clear when it was understood its stability in the market and customers it has served for more than 85 years. Moreover, several Best Line locations exist within one and a half hours. Jessup, Md., is within immediate reach of extra equipment and mechanical support.

Armand Cencetti, vice president of sales at Best Line, said, "We are very excited to have the opportunity to have a larger footprint to serve our existing customers. We also want to connect with existing Doosan heavy equipment customers without a dealer for the past few years. Increasing the continuity of Best Line and Doosan's covered territory will give our existing and new customers a better experience."

For more information, email [email protected]

