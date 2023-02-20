List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Bargain Equipment Ads → Machines Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
ConExpo
Buyer's Guides
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Best Line Equipment Acquires Chesapeake Supply & Equipment Co.

Mon February 20, 2023 - Northeast Edition
Best Line Equipment


Best Line Equipment announced the acquisition of the assets and location of Chesapeake Supply & Equipment in Jessup, Md.

This acquisition marks Best Line Equipment's 14th equipment location in three different states and its first in the Baltimore / Washington D.C. market.

Best Line brings a reputation as a multiyear Top 100 Best Places to Work employer in Pennsylvania and intends to use best practices, top industry pay and industry-leading benefits to the state of Maryland, the company said.

At the time of purchase on Jan. 6, 2023, all employees were invited and decided to join the Best Line team. At the same time, advertisements have been placed for additional sales, service technicians, professional drivers, customer service representatives and management.

Chesapeake's success in recent years has been providing heavy construction equipment, Genesis and LaBounty demolition and forestry-oriented attachments, and Crafco and Etnyre asphalt equipment.

"We intend to keep Chesapeake's established brands while adding Doosan heavy equipment and JLG access equipment as our large dealership-oriented brands," said Adam Houseknecht, president of Best Line Equipment. "Like most of our other locations, we intend to lead the market in construction and industrial equipment rentals while also serving the market by providing dealership-oriented equipment for sale, service and parts."

This acquisition allows Best Line to serve its long-term strategic goal of stability first and growth second. While considering Chesapeake as a partner for growth, it immediately became clear when it was understood its stability in the market and customers it has served for more than 85 years. Moreover, several Best Line locations exist within one and a half hours. Jessup, Md., is within immediate reach of extra equipment and mechanical support.

Armand Cencetti, vice president of sales at Best Line, said, "We are very excited to have the opportunity to have a larger footprint to serve our existing customers. We also want to connect with existing Doosan heavy equipment customers without a dealer for the past few years. Increasing the continuity of Best Line and Doosan's covered territory will give our existing and new customers a better experience."

For more information, email [email protected]




Today's top stories

Yoder & Frey Holds Its 2023 Florida Auctions

Contracting Crews Will Be Busy With Phases of $500M Project

Hamm Innovations for Earthworks, Asphalt Construction at ConExpo

Mecalac Adds Three Dealers, Expands Coverage in United States

Yanmar President Expresses Optimism for Future

Kirby-Smith Machinery Becomes Magni Telescopic Handler Dealer in Oklahoma, West Texas

SEPPI M. Introduces New Mulching Solutions at ConExpo-Con/AGG

Portland, Maine, Board Approves Construction of 179-Room Hotel Next to City Hall



 

Read more about...

Acquisition Best Line Equipment Business News Chesapeake Supply & Equipment Co.






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo
39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA