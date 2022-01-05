Adam Houseknecht (L), president of Best Line Equipment, and Jack Meyer, president of Delaware Valley Lift Truck.

For more than 36 years, Delaware Valley Lift Truck has successfully provided equipment sales, service, parts and rentals to industrial customers in the tri-state area of Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware, all managed from the company's headquarters in Bensalem, Pa.

"Del Val" drove its success by focusing on forklifts, batteries and battery management systems, floorcare products and warehouse solutions such as racking, shelving, modular offices and storage solutions.

On Dec. 1, 2021, Best Line Equipment acquired Delaware Valley Lift Truck. Best Line is taking this opportunity and years of experience in the industry to create a new business and brand which will operate as "Best Line Material Handling."

"It was important to us to secure the experience of the professionals that have driven this success for the past 36 years," said Adam Houseknecht, president of Best Line Equipment.

"We're thrilled Jack Meyer, Delaware Valley Lift Truck owner, sales and support staff, technicians and parts staff are all staying on, and we're committed to adding resources to meet the same level of service and responsiveness Best Line customers expect and rely on throughout all of our territories."

Best Line Material Handling will operate from the facility at 1311 Ford Rd, Bensalem, Pa., 19020 and will offer the same products without interruption from manufacturer relationships. Best Line Material Handling will continue to sell and service forklifts, batteries and chargers, power management systems, yard trucks, goosenecks, Mafi trailers, racking, floorcare equipment and more.

"Best Line has a history of being a Top 100 employer in Pennsylvania. We're proud to join forces with an organization that invests in employees and equipment like Best Line," said Jack Meyer, Delaware Valley Lift Truck owner.

Best Line Equipment, also founded in 1985, is an authorized dealer of major industry manufacturers including Bobcat, Doosan and JLG.

For more information, visit https://www.bestline.com.

Today's top stories