Best Line Equipment, a recognized leader in equipment sales, service and rentals, announced a strategic partnership with Astec Industries, a global pioneer in the manufacture of equipment from rock to road.

The agreement grants Best Line Equipment distribution rights for Astec road construction equipment in western Pennsylvania. This collaboration represents a significant step for Best Line Equipment in expanding its offerings and capabilities in the asphalt paving equipment sector.

"Best Line has been in the business of serving highway contractors for quite some time. Several years ago, Best Line acquired Field Tec Services, bringing multiple years of experience in repairing and rebuilding milling machines, pavers and Shuttle Buggy material transfer vehicles, with considerable expertise on Carlson screed products and all Roadtec machines," said Adam Houseknecht, president and owner of Best Line Equipment.

"Our partnership with Astec allows Best Line to leverage our experience, facilities and network of locations to serve road and highway contractors at a much higher level. Best Line will be the only authorized dealer for product, parts and service within our territory and will provide full rebuild capabilities to serve customers throughout our network.

"Astec's distinguished leadership in the asphalt industry aligns with Best Line's local performance capabilities. We're excited to partner with Astec and fulfill our customers' high expectations."

This collaboration positions Best Line Equipment as a leading provider of Astec's top-notch asphalt paving equipment, ensuring customers have access to the best products, parts and service in the industry. The partnership reinforces Best Line Equipment's commitment to delivering exceptional solutions and support to its clients.

Commenting on the partnership, Armand Cencetti, vice president of sales at Best Line Equipment, expressed enthusiasm for the expanded opportunities this collaboration brings: "This partnership with Astec is a game-changer for us. It allows us to broaden our offerings and cater to the specific needs of road and highway contractors. Our customers can expect an elevated level of service, product expertise, and support. We're excited about the possibilities this collaboration opens up for Best Line Equipment and our valued customers."

Today's top stories