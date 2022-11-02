Big-D Construction was awarded the project in 2019 and commenced construction on site in March 2020, during the same month the World Health Organization declared coronavirus a global pandemic. (Photo courtesy of Weber State University)

Big-D Construction, Weber State University and the Division of Facilities Construction and Management (DFCM,) have announced the completion of the $58 million Noorda Engineering, Applied Science & Technology Building in Ogden.

An open house celebration and tour of the new educational facility was held on Oct. 10 on the University's Ogden campus to celebrate the milestone.

"When we started the Noorda Weber State project we were met with a lot of challenges and unknowns," said Big-D Companies Executive Chairman Rob Moore. "Despite those obstacles, we not only completed the Noorda project on time and within budget, but navigated through Covid safely while facing labor shortages, material pricing spikes and material extended deliveries, which in my 46-year career at Big-D, I have never experienced before. I'm extremely proud of our team and all those involved, and we are excited for the bright young minds that will utilize this educational facility for generations to come."

The 130,417-sq.-ft. modern classroom building located on the north end of the campus, will serve as the new home for the College of Engineering, Applied Science and Technology. The building will provide classroom and laboratory space for mechanical engineering, electrical and computer engineering, computer science, professional sales and product design and development.

The Noorda Building for Engineering, Applied Science & Technology was designed by VCBO Architecture and will house the departments of computer science, engineering technology, professional sales, electrical, mechanical and systems engineering. Additionally, four centers will be housed in the collaborative building: the Concept Center, the Center for Technology Outreach, the National Center for Automotive Science & Technology and the Alan E. Hall Center for Sales Excellence.

The building was named after Utah philanthropists Ray and Tye Noorda. Situated on the north end of campus, the building will provide classroom and laboratory space for mechanical engineering, electrical & computer engineering, computer science, professional sales and product design & development.

In partnership with the WSU functions, the new facility also will house classrooms and administrative spaces for early college NUAMES High School program (Northern Utah Academy for Math, Engineering & Science).

"The learning and innovation spaces that this building provides for our students, faculty and staff to unleash their creative potential are real game-changers for our programs and the industries we serve," said WSU President Brad Mortensen. "We are so grateful to the Utah State Legislature and Noorda family for making the dream of this facility become a reality."

Other features include ADA accessibility, a plaza and outdoor seating areas.

The Noorda Engineering, Applied Science & Technology Building is funded through the state of Utah and a generous gift from the Ray & Tye Noorda Foundation. The building contains intentionally exposed architecture and is organized around a central community forum, a place where students in all fields of engineering and technology can gather, collaborate, vision and foster a passion that ignites their future careers.

