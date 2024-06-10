Photo courtesy of Blue Diamond Attachments Compatible with compact, mid-sized and full-sized excavators ranging from 4 to 20 metric tons, Blue Diamond excavator drum mulchers are built with high-quality components and steel to stand up to the harshest land clearing and mulching conditions.

The new lineup of excavator drum mulchers from Blue Diamond Attachments includes three models (heavy duty, extreme Duty and severe duty) with cutting widths ranging from 30 to 50 in.

Compatible with compact, mid-sized and full-sized excavators ranging from 4 to 20 metric tons, Blue Diamond excavator drum mulchers are built with high-quality components and steel to stand up to the harshest land clearing and mulching conditions.

Many components, including the frame, are made with high-strength structural steel, and the frame of each model has been reinforced for added rigidity and strength. Parts exposed to wear, like the skids and counterblades, are built from wear-resistant steel.

Counterblades on the heavy and extreme duty models are heat treated and reversible to double their life span. The severe duty model features rigid counterblades more suited for aggressive working conditions, according to the manufacturer.

Cutting capacities range from 4 to 7 in., and models are available to work with excavator auxiliary hydraulic flows from 9 to 45 gpm.

Blue Diamond Attachments has designed these mulchers with an adjustable input counterblade that can be brought closer or moved away from the rotor depending on the finish you want. The distance between the hammer and the counterblades also has been optimized to produce the best finish while ensuring optimal machine efficiency.

A manual gate/door is available on the heavy duty model, while the extreme duty and severe duty models feature a hydraulic gate/door. A closed gate results in finer mulch, while and open gate cuts faster and is more efficient. The extreme duty and severe duty models also feature and extra counterblade on the hydraulic gate that can produce an even finer finish — and skid heights are adjustable on these two models for even more control.

Blue Diamond excavator mulchers also feature a specialized rotor design that equally distributes material to the teeth to promote even wear. Only one tooth hits the material at a time in this design, resulting in lower power consumption and faster motor recovery. Bite limiters help efficiency by minimizing jamming and helping the rotor stay balanced. The extreme duty and severe duty models each have replaceable rotor shafts.

Each model is easy to maintain with centralized hydraulic ports and greasing points. Additional parts are replaceable, including the bolted liner, counterblades and teeth.

The heavy duty and extreme duty models come with one and two rows of chains each, while the severe duty model comes with four chain curtain rows and rubber side shields for extra protection.

For more information, visit BlueDiamondAttachments.com

